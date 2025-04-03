BitMart to Host Seine & Crypto Connect — An Unmissable Paris Blockchain Week Afterparty on April 8

Mahe, Seychelles, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Paris Blockchain Week 2025 draws near, BitMart is excited to announce Seine & Crypto Connect, an exclusive afterparty hosted in collaboration with Paybis, MetaEra, and other esteemed partners. The event will take place on April 8, 2025, from 7 PM to 11 PM CET at Les Jardins du Pont Neuf, a private waterfront venue along the iconic Seine River.

Seine & Crypto Connect will bring together top leaders, investors, and innovators from the blockchain space for a night of strategic networking and high-level discussions. Co-hosted by Paybis, a leading cryptocurrency platform operating across the US, UK, and Europe; MetaEra, a pioneering Web3 news platform; and sponsored by Blockdaemon, the institutional gateway to Web3; and ZetaChain, a universal EVM-compatible Layer 1 bringing cross-chain interoperability to the blockchain ecosystem, this event will provide unparalleled opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

What to Expect at Seine & Crypto Connect:

Exclusive Venue – Guests will enjoy a private riverside reception, offering an elegant atmosphere and stunning views of Paris.

– Guests will enjoy a private riverside reception, offering an elegant atmosphere and stunning views of Paris. Gourmet Experience – Attendees will indulge in premium wines, artisanal cheese, and expertly crafted hors d'oeuvres, creating a sophisticated setting for networking.

– Attendees will indulge in premium wines, artisanal cheese, and expertly crafted hors d'oeuvres, creating a sophisticated setting for networking. Engaging Entertainment – A live DJ and ambient lighting will add to the immersive atmosphere, providing a lively backdrop for the evening.

– A live DJ and ambient lighting will add to the immersive atmosphere, providing a lively backdrop for the evening. High-Impact Networking – Attendees will connect with industry leaders, investors, and innovators shaping the future of Web3, Crypto, and Blockchain technology.

– Attendees will connect with industry leaders, investors, and innovators shaping the future of Web3, Crypto, and Blockchain technology. Exclusive Seine Cruise – A limited opportunity to board a 20-minute scenic tour along the Seine River directly from the venue, offering a unique Parisian experience.

This exclusive event serves as an opportunity to engage with some of the most influential players in the blockchain and digital assets space, fostering collaboration and sparking meaningful conversations in a relaxed yet vibrant atmosphere.

To join the event, please RSVP here: https://lu.ma/a97zotmk

Proudly Co-Hosted by:

Paybis – A leading cryptocurrency platform offering secure, compliant services across the US, UK, and Europe.





– A leading cryptocurrency platform offering secure, compliant services across the US, UK, and Europe. MetaEra – A Web3 news pioneer shaping the next wave of tech innovation.

Sponsored by:

Blockdaemon – The institutional gateway to Web3, trusted by 400+ institutions and securing over $110B in digital assets.





– The institutional gateway to Web3, trusted by 400+ institutions and securing over $110B in digital assets. ZetaChain – A universal EVM-compatible L1 bringing cross-chain interoperability to Solana, Bitcoin, and beyond.

Come for the innovation. Stay for the magic of Paris.

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,700+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto’s potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website, follow their X (Twitter), or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.





