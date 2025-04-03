B.C. Forests Minister announces new Forestry Support Bureau, promising action to protect jobs and strengthen the sector

Statement from Scott Lunny, United Steelworkers (USW) Western Canada Director, on new Forestry Support Bureau announced by B.C. Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar:

VICTORIA, British Columbia, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the recent meeting of United Steelworkers union (USW) Local 1-2017 in Prince George, B.C.’s Minister of Forests, Ravi Parmar, spoke about acting on a proposal that has been pushed for over two decades by the USW, our Wood Council and our local unions: a government office or commission to help protect jobs and sustain manufacturing operations in the face of trade, financial and other challenges.

In the early 2000s, the Office of the Job Protection Commissioner was shut down by the B.C. Liberals. For years we have been trying to restore such an agency so that we have the means and mechanisms to fight to keep mills open and keep our members working.

In the Minister’s letter to USW District 3 dated April 2, 2025, Minister Parmar says:

I have heard from you that the scale and scope of the transition facing the forest sector, if not mitigated or managed, will have immediate impacts on the province’s rural communities and workers across British Columbia… there is a role for focused government action. Once lost, many of the firms critical to a vibrant forest sector will not return, further impacting rural and remote communities across the province...

I am pleased to share with you that the Timber, Range and Economics (TRE) Division will stand up a dedicated Forestry Support Bureau. This will be based on some of the operating principles of the Job Protection Commissioner, with a mandate focused on the forest sector.

This is an important step and it demonstrates that Minister Parmar is listening and committed to taking action to keep forest industry jobs in B.C. communities. This is great news for USW members, our families and our communities.

Minister Parmar noted that this new initiative will “undertake the analysis needed to provide support” to respond to financial challenges arising from U.S. trade actions; “engage with partner ministries and Crown corporations to explore options to support B.C.-owned and operated businesses which have manufacturing capacity; and that the report “A Better Future for B.C. Forestry,” provided at the 2024 Forestry Workers’ Summit, will be used by the Ministry to help guide its work.

We agree with Minister Parmar that this is a strong step forward in protecting USW members and other British Columbians who rely on the forest sector for their livelihoods.

About the United Steelworkers union:

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information:

Scott Lunny, USW Western Canada Director, slunny@usw.ca, 604-329-5308

Brett Barden, USW Communications, bbarden@usw.ca, 604-445-6956

