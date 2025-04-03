DIXI Medical Announces the Resuming of its Direct Sales in the U.S. Market Starting in Q4 2025

The global leader for SEEG depth electrodes, resuming direct sales in the U.S. following the contractual end of its distribution partnership with NeuroPace.

CHAUDEFONTAINE, FRANCE, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By regaining control of direct sales, DIXI Medical will have greater operational flexibility for launching new technologies and maintaining its pricing policy for U.S customers. Indeed, this strategic move will allow DIXI Medical to restore its margins and ensure competitive prices for its customers.

"This strategic move allows us to better serve our customers and become more agile to deploy our next innovative technologies in response to market demands," said Mark Lemko, CEO of DIXI Medical USA.

DIXI Medical will accelerate its development in a rapidly expanding market by deploying a dedicated sales team to provide focused clinical support. During the three-year distribution contract with NeuroPace, DIXI Medical maintained a team of experts to ensure the continuity of high-quality offerings. This experienced team will remain in place, ensuring that its customers experience no disruption in service and continue to receive the same exceptional support.

"We are excited to take this next step in our growth journey. Our strong team and unwavering commitment to quality will ensure a seamless transition for our customers," said Frédéric Koehn, Chairman & CEO DIXI Medical Holding. " We would also like to thank NeuroPace for the great cooperation we have had over the past three years."

The company will continue investing in its educational program. Launched in 2022 and acclaimed by neurosurgeons and epileptologists, the SEEG courses have attracted over 400 clinicians, with the latest session being a resounding success. DIXI Medical’s investments in training foster close collaboration with physicians through comprehensive training programs, enhancing their expertise and ensuring the highest standards of patient care.

About DIXI Medical:

With 50 years of experience, DIXI Medical is at the forefront of innovation, providing clinicians with reliable, cutting-edge solutions that improve patient outcomes in the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy. Headquartered in Chaudefontaine, France, the company’s dedication to advancing care is matched by its commitment to continuous improvement, ensuring that its solutions meet the evolving needs of the medical community.

