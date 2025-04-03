Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. Announces Execution of Employment Agreements with CEO and CFO

MIAMI, FL, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX) (the “Company” or “Standard”) today announced that on March 31, 2025, it entered into employment agreements with William Koppelmann, its President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Krogol, its Chief Financial Officer. The agreements, approved by the Compensation Committee and the Board of Directors, provide for a five-year term, securing the brain trust and proprietary trade secrets of the Company, and establish the compensation framework for the Company’s top executives.

The agreements follow a Management by Objectives (MBO) approach, tying executive compensation directly to key performance indicators that drive shareholder value, including growth targets, profitability metrics and the uplisting of the Company’s common stock to the NASDAQ Stock Market. Mr. Koppelmann and Mr. Krogol will receive competitive compensation packages, including a base salary, performance-based incentives, and equity grants.

“The execution of these agreements reflects our confidence in the leadership team of Bill Koppelmann and Brian Krogol,” said Carl C. Hoechner, Chairman of the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors. “Their expertise and commitment have been instrumental in the Company’s continued success, and we look forward to their leadership in the years ahead.”

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX) is an industry-specific holding company pursuing merger and acquisition opportunities of synergistic businesses to take advantage of the economies of scale within the specialty finance industry. SPFX companies have provided financing solutions in excess of $2 Billion to businesses and individuals securing coverage for their property and casualty insurance policies. SPFX companies currently operate in more than thirty-five states throughout the U.S. With a market exceeding $80 Billion in total premiums financed annually, SPFX continuously seeks advantages of roll-up opportunities in a historically consolidating industry while providing maximum value for its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding our outlook on the future performance of Standard. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate", "expect", "will", “opportunity” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition; macroeconomic factors; plans; objectives; growth opportunities; assumptions; risks; future performance; business; and results of operations, including revenue, and net income. Neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Standard undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected. More information about factors that could affect our results of operations and risks and uncertainties are provided in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which may be obtained by visiting our investor relations website at www.standardpremium.com/investors or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

For more information, contact Media Relations at info@standardpremium.com

