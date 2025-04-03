inCruises Now Offering Award Winning Celestyal Cruises

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inCruises is pleased to announce that yet another cruise line partner has joined its impressive offering: Celestyal Cruises, an award-winning leader in Mediterranean and Arabian Gulf travel known for its service, all-inclusive value and immersive cultural experiences is now available for booking by inCruises Members.

"More and more Cruise lines are joining the inCruises family and that means more options for our Members,” said Tatiana Wegzyn, Commercial Partnerships Manager at inGroup. “Celestyal cruises make more Mediterranean and Persian Gulf travel opportunities available and align perfectly with our mission to deliver unparalleled value and make unforgettable travel experiences more accessible than ever."

Celestyal is known for a more intimate cruising experience with ships accommodating 1,200 to 1,800 guests offering expertly curated itineraries that span iconic destinations in the Mediterranean, including the Greek Islands, Turkey, and the Adriatic Sea. Additionally, its recent expansion now includes the Arabian Gulf, with popular ports of call such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha.

Key Highlights of the Celestyal Experience:

All-Inclusive Packages: Combine breathtaking destinations with world-class hospitality.

Combine breathtaking destinations with world-class hospitality. Cultural Immersion: Each voyage is meticulously crafted to immerse travelers in the flavors, traditions, and beauty of each region.

Each voyage is meticulously crafted to immerse travelers in the flavors, traditions, and beauty of each region. Savings for inCruises Members: Members can book these incredible voyages using INsider Pricing or Reward Points



“Celestyal Cruises is thrilled to partner with inCruises, a company renowned for its global reach, innovative programs, and unwavering commitment to enriching lives through extraordinary travel experiences,” said Brandon Townsley, Celestyal Cruises, Vice President & Managing Director, North America. “By joining forces, we can leverage inCruises' proven ability to connect with a diverse international audience, creating opportunities for more travelers to explore the iconic and hidden gem destinations and immersive experiences that define Celestyal Cruises. Together, we look forward to inspiring unmissable journeys on land and at sea and making the dream of travel more accessible to people around the world.”

About inGroup International and inCruises

inCruises is a division of inGroup International and one of the world’s largest subscription-based travel clubs. Since launching in 2016, inCruises has added more than one million Members and Partners from more than 200 countries and territories. inStays was added in 2022, giving Members access to nearly 200,000 cruises, hotels, and resort offers. inCruises Club Members can earn Reward Points, which they can use to book cruises, hotels, and resorts through the inCruises website, which supports 17 languages.

inGroup is making a measurable difference in its Club Members' lives and provides a world-class business to its growing Partner team. inCruises Club Membership grows exclusively through independent referring Partners who can earn compensation by sharing the exclusive Membership advantages with others.

inGroup International is deeply committed to being a positive global corporate citizen and actively supports Mercy Ships and other humanitarian relief efforts. For more information, visit in.Group and inCruises.com.

Contact: Beatriz Díaz Vázquez beatriz.diaz@in.group

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.