Actian Recognized for Metadata Management Innovation in 2025 Data Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market, today announced that Actian , the data division of HCLSoftware, has been selected as winner of the “Metadata Management Solution of the Year” award in the 6th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program.

The 2025 Data Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of the Actian Data Intelligence Platform, which is designed to simplify metadata management by combining automated metadata extraction, smart documentation capabilities and powerful data lineage tracking.

The platform’s automated approach ensures consistent performance in metadata collection and management. By leveraging a smart data inventory system and a broad range of native data source connectors, the Actian Data Intelligence Platform automatically retrieves and collects enterprise metadata, creating a context-rich data landscape that accelerates time to insight. Through advanced APIs and scanners, the platform maintains a reliable, continuously updated metadata repository, allowing organizations to maximize data visibility and governance.

“The first step of taking control of siloed and complex data environments is unlocking intelligence about the data through comprehensive metadata management,” said Jennifer Jackson, chief marketing officer at Actian. “The Actian Data Intelligence platform automates metadata extraction, data classification, and lineage tracking, allowing data teams to focus on driving business value instead of searching for and preparing data. Winning the ‘Metadata Management Solution of the Year’ award from Data Breakthrough recognizes our commitment to helping enterprises simplify metadata management, enhance data governance, and unlock the full value of their data.”

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including DataOps, Data Analytics, AI, Business Intelligence, Data Privacy, Data Storage and many more. The 6th annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe.

“Actian is redefining how organizations manage and govern their data assets with a cutting-edge approach to metadata management,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “With the growing need for metadata-driven governance and data intelligence, Actian’s solution enables businesses to establish a reliable metadata repository, providing automated documentation, comprehensive lineage tracking, and seamless data discovery. By fostering a metadata-driven culture, Actian is delivering measurable improvements in operational efficiency, data quality, and decision-making speed.”

The Actian Data Intelligence Platform delivers significant value through features such as documentation templates for predefined and custom item types, automated data lineage tracking, and an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. Users can easily create properties, add tags, and customize fields in documentation templates. The platform also features a business glossary to ensure consistent terminology across teams, fostering alignment on key metrics and definitions. The intuitive lineage graph visualization helps both technical and business users understand data transformations without complexity.

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, DataOps, data management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com .

About Actian

Actian empowers enterprises to confidently manage and govern data at scale. Actian data management and data intelligence solutions help streamline complex data environments and accelerate the delivery of AI-ready data. Designed to be flexible, Actian solutions integrate seamlessly and perform reliably across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Learn more about Actian, the data division of HCLSoftware , at actian.com .

