Standout Data Technology Innovators Honored in 6th Annual Data Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes World’s Most Innovative Data Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and solutions in the global data technology market, today announced the winners of the organization’s 6th annual awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in data technology solutions across the globe.

The past year has witnessed remarkable growth in the data technology industry, driven by rapid advancements in AI, machine learning and cloud computing. Global data volumes continue to expand exponentially, with estimates projecting an increase to reach and surpass 175 zettabytes this year. Additionally, enterprises are accelerating their adoption of AI-driven analytics and automation, further solidifying data’s role as a critical asset in strategic decision-making.

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Data Management, DataOps, Data Observability, Data Storage and more. The 6th annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe.

“The digital landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and data remains the core driver of transformation in nearly every industry,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “In just a few years, AI-driven data strategies, cloud advancements and automation have unlocked unprecedented efficiencies, insights and capabilities. Our annual awards program seeks to recognize the organizations that are truly shaping the future of data technology, and we are proud to honor our 2025 Data Breakthrough Award winners for their remarkable achievements in innovation and impact.”

The Data Breakthrough Awards program evaluates global nominations from companies representing a comprehensive set of data technology specialties within the larger fields of data science, analytics, AI and more – with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced solutions and services.

The 2025 Data Breakthrough Award winners include:

Data Management

Data Management Solution of the Year: DataBee, A Comcast Company

Data Mastering Solution of the Year: Syncari

Data Governance Solution of the Year: Syniti, part of Capgemini

Metadata Management Solution of the Year: Actian

Data Management Platform of the Year: Couchbase

Data Management Innovation of the Year: GRAX

Data Management Company of the Year: VAST Data

Data Observability

Data Observability Solution of the Year: New Relic

Data Observability Platform of the Year: Dynatrace

Data Observability Solution Provider of the Year: Riverbed

Data Analytics

Predictive Analytics Solutions of the Year: Apromore

Data Visualization Solution of the Year: Arcesium

Embedded Analytics Solution of the Year: Guidewire

Log Analytics Solution of the Year: Sumo Logic

Overall Data Analytics Company of the Year: Azira

Business Intelligence

Business Intelligence Solution of the Year: Cloudera

Business Intelligence Innovation Award: Wavicle Data Solutions

Business Intelligence Solution Provider of the Year: iCIMS

Compute & Infrastructure

HPC Solution of the Year: Stratus Technologies

HPC Innovation Award: Xinnor

Data Privacy and Security

Data Privacy Solution of the Year: SAP

Data Security Posture Management Solution of the Year: BigID

Data Security Solution of the Year: Keepit

Open Source

Data Access Solution of the Year: Vcinity

Open Source Data Platform of the Year: Expanso

Data Integration and Warehousing

Data Integration Innovation of the Year: Graphwise

Data Warehouse Solution Provider of the Year: Yellowbrick

Hardware

Semiconductor Product of the Year: ScaleFlux

Data Center Innovation of the Year: Pliops

Data Storage

Flash Storage Solution of the Year: Infinidat

Data Backup Solution of the Year: ExaGrid

Data Storage Innovation of the Year: Hammerspace

Overall Data Storage Solution of the Year: Lightbits Labs

Overall Data Storage Company of the Year: Tintri

Industry Applications

Data Solution of the Year – Marketing: The Modern Data Company

Data Solution of the Year – Retail: EDITED

Data Solution of the Year – Insurance: Claritev

Data Solution of the Year – Real Estate: Cherre

Data Solution of the Year – Industrial: ARCO Construction

Data Solution of the Year – Transportation: NATS

Data Solution of the Year – Security: Betterdata

Data Solution of the Year – Human Resources: ADP

Data Solution of the Year – Education: Starfish Storage

Customer Data Platform of the Year: Redpoint Global

Industry Leadership

Data as a Service Company of the Year: Enformion

Overall Data Technology Innovation of the Year: Treasure Data

Overall Data Technology Solution of the Year: StackAdapt

Overall Data Technology Platform of the Year: WEKA

About Data Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in data technologies, services, companies and products. The Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact: Data Breakthrough Steve Johansson Steve@DataBreakthroughAwards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.