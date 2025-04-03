DataBee®, a Comcast Company, Wins “Data Management Solution of the Year” in 2025 Data Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Data Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market, today announced that DataBee ® , a Comcast Company , which developed and provides the DataBee security data fabric platform, has been selected as the winner of the “Data Management Solution of the Year” award in the 6th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program.

The 2025 Data Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of DataBee’s cloud-native security, risk and compliance data fabric platform, which delivers connected data and deep insights for security and governance, risk and compliance (GRC) teams.

Security data is plentiful and available, but not always insightful. Security and risk organizations struggle with making quick and informed decisions because disconnected systems create data silos. This can make business intelligence and security analytics incomplete and inaccurate, and cause users of that data to question the quality and integrity of the data.

The DataBee platform is a data ingestion, transformation and computation engine that helps security and data analytics teams find answers. It creates analytics-ready datasets by automating data pipelines, reducing complexity among disparate data sets and creating deeper insights by combining security data with business and policy context. This means less manual effort to organize data to make it useful to analysts.

DataBee offers analytics, reports and remediation for use cases including continuous controls monitoring, continuous PCI preparedness, SIEM optimization and aggregation, threat detection, insider and incident threat hunting, asset inventory, owner discovery, remediation integrations, and more. The platform allows customers to retain control of their own data, as well as the flexibility to ingest 275+ data sources and to ‘bring their own’ cloud agnostic storage or data lake.

“DataBee has been created specifically to address the security data problem and scale from its inception. When security and compliance data is brought together, customers can achieve faster answers using their business and security data, while keeping costs low,” said Nicole Bucala, Vice President and General Manager, DataBee. “We’re proud to accept the ‘Data Management Solution of the Year’ award from Data Breakthrough. DataBee will continue to provide connected security and compliance data and insights that can work for everyone while also delivering cost savings, faster threat detection, compliance answers, and more.”

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including DataOps, Data Analytics, AI, Business Intelligence, Data Privacy, Data Storage and many more. The 6th annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe.

“DataBee allows organizations to focus on data-driven security and compliance use cases and outcomes versus manual data engineering efforts. Data is the currency of the 21st century, but most organizations lack clean, complete and correlated security and business data that provides the insights needed to find and fix security and compliance gaps quickly and cost-effectively,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “DataBee’s data fabric brings together disparate tools and enables organizations to extract more value from their data. By bringing together and enriching security and other enterprise data, DataBee delivers a complete picture to allow for effective and actionable security and compliance insights.”

DataBee is modeled after a security data fabric developed and in use within Comcast – a platform that has delivered benefits including a reduction in SIEM spend and daily data throughput, optimized technology stack and tool consolidation, faster threat detection with extended compute, and fewer false positives with automated correlation. Learn more and request a demo at databee.ai.

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, DataOps, data management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About DataBee

DataBee®, a Comcast Company, offers the DataBee platform, a cloud-native security, risk and compliance data fabric platform , and BluVector®, an on-premises network detection and response (NDR) platform, to the world's large enterprises and federal agencies. We help our customers work smarter with an evidence-centric approach to security that makes them ready for what’s next. Developed and proven at scale, DataBee delivers connected security and compliance data and insights that can work for everyone in an organization. Built to protect critical government and enterprise networks, BluVector delivers AI-powered NDR for visibility across network, devices, users, files, and data to discover and hunt skilled and motivated threats. Learn more at databee.ai.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Media Contact: Data Breakthrough Steve Johansson Steve@DataBreakthroughAwards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.