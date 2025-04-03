AMPS ClaimInsight Sponsors Health Plan Alliance Spring Leadership Forum, Connecting Industry Leaders to Drive Innovation

PHOENIX, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMPS, a leader in healthcare cost containment, proudly participated in the Health Plan Alliance Spring Leadership Forum as a sponsor, joining health plan executives from across the country to discuss the most pressing challenges and opportunities shaping the future of healthcare.

The Health Plan Alliance brings together provider-sponsored and independently owned health plans with health system and provider group leaders, fostering collaboration to drive meaningful change in healthcare delivery. The event featured:

Expert Insights: Leaders explored pressing challenges, from AI adoption to policy shifts reshaping the industry.

Actionable Strategies: Sessions equipped attendees with tools to strengthen organizational health and payment integrity.

Peer Collaboration: A curated networking environment fostered shared solutions to common pain points.



“As healthcare costs continue to rise, health plans are seeking modern, transparent solutions to ensure payment accuracy and financial sustainability,” said Mark Noel, General Manager of ClaimInsight at AMPS. “Forums like these provide invaluable opportunities to engage with industry leaders, exchange insights, and explore new approaches to payment integrity.”

ClaimInsight Overview:

AMPS ClaimInsight solution offers a smarter, more cost-effective approach to prepay claims editing, combining clinical expertise with innovative technology to maximize savings and reduce administrative burdens. By sponsoring the Health Plan Alliance event, AMPS reaffirmed its commitment to supporting health plans with solutions that promote financial sustainability and operational efficiency.

Prepay Claims Editing: Reduce avoidable medical spend before it impacts your bottom line.

Physician-led Precision: Exclusive use of physicians for deeper, more accurate reviews. This leads to higher savings and fewer appeals or overturns, thanks to the quality of the review process.

Proven Savings: $8.5M Savings with a 160K life Medicaid Plan.



“Events like this remind us that collaboration is key to transforming healthcare,” added Noel. “We left inspired by the conversations and are eager to help payers turn insights into action.”

For more information about ClaimInsight, visit www.claiminsight.com.

About AMPS

AMPS (Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions) is a leading provider of cost containment solutions for self-funded employers, brokers, TPAs, health systems, payers, and reinsurers. AMPS’ solutions, including ClaimInsight and its physician-led High-Dollar Review (HDR) service, empower payers to achieve greater savings, payment accuracy, and operational efficiency.

About Health Plan Alliance

The Health Plan Alliance is a national organization that brings provider-sponsored and independently owned health plans together with their health system and provider group leaders for unparalleled peer-to-peer collaboration. For more than 25 years, the Health Plan Alliance has united provider-sponsored and independently owned health plans with health system and provider group leaders, fostering unparalleled peer-to-peer collaboration. Alliance members leverage collective knowledge to enhance business acumen and advance the quality of healthcare delivery. For more information, visit www.healthplanalliance.org.

Lauren Burke LBurke@amps.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.