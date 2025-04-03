Digital Wealth Partners Launches Fund Enabling Income & Growth Strategies for XRP Holders

Dallas, Texas, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Wealth Partners has launched their Income Fund and Growth Fund, two investment options that let qualified investors utilize XRP directly. Digital assets like XRP have typically not produced income, leaving investors with few ways to use their holdings. The Income and Growth Funds allow investors to keep their XRP exposure while benefiting from institutional strategies. Qualified investors can now use their XRP to access investment strategies that aim to generate income and growth, with a strong focus on risk management.





Digital Wealth Partners



“We’re excited to launch these funds. This offers XRP holders a fresh way to interact with their assets,” said Matthew Snider, CIO at Digital Wealth Partners. "Our team has worked hard to create strategies. We balance potential returns with careful risk management. We look forward to helping our investors reach their financial goals."”

The Income Fund aims to provide regular income by investing in a mix of income-generating assets. The Growth Fund, on the other hand, seeks to grow capital with investments in growth-focused opportunities. Both funds are available exclusively to accredited and qualified investors.

“We are deeply grateful to our early partners and investors for their trust and support,” added Snider. “These funds aim to meet investor needs. They blend opportunity with institutional discipline and a risk-aware approach.””

Digital Wealth Partners is a Registered Investment Advisor dedicated to providing investment solutions for digital asset holders. With a focus on risk management and client-centric strategies, Digital Wealth Partners manages the Income and Growth Funds. Visit www.digitalwealthpartners.net for more information.





This communication release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Investments in the Income and Growth Funds are speculative and involve a high degree of risk, including the loss of principal. Offers are made solely pursuant to formal offering documents and only to accredited and qualified investors under applicable securities laws.

