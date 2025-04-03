North America Leads the Global Seeds Market: How Innovation and Demand Are Shaping the Future

Delray Beach, FL, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global seeds market is projected to grow from USD 58.8 billion in 2023 to USD 83.3 billion by 2028, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period. The increasing global population continues to drive demand for higher agricultural productivity, necessitating the development of improved seed varieties to enhance crop yield and efficiency.

Market Dynamics

Growing Demand for High-Quality Seeds

The global seed market is witnessing an increasing demand for high-quality seeds that exhibit enhanced traits such as disease resistance, improved yields, and superior nutritional value. Technological advancements and genetic engineering have played a crucial role in the development of genetically modified (GM) seeds, which offer unique benefits, though they also raise concerns regarding their environmental and health impacts.

Key Drivers

One of the major drivers of the seed market growth is the increased usage of oilseeds by animal feed manufacturers. Oilseed meal, a high-protein co-product from oilseed refining, is widely used in animal feed. Soybean meal, in particular, is a preferred choice for feed manufacturers due to its high protein content. The demand for protein-rich vegetable meals such as soybean meal, sunflower meal, and cottonseed meal is expected to further boost market growth. The European Union’s ban on Meat and Bone Meal (MBM) has also led to a rise in the use of plant-based protein sources like soy meal and oilseed meal in animal feed, thereby increasing the demand for oilseeds.

Regional Market Insights

North America Leading the Market

North America is expected to dominate the global seeds market during the forecast period, driven by its robust agricultural research and development infrastructure. The United States, in particular, leads in biotechnology and genetic engineering, contributing to the innovation of advanced seed technologies. The presence of leading seed companies and research institutions in the region further strengthens its global market position. Additionally, North America is a significant exporter of high-quality seeds, reinforcing its dominance in the global market.

Market Segmentation

Oilseeds & Pulses Segment on the Rise

The oilseeds and pulses segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the research period. The rising global demand for edible oils, driven by population growth, urbanization, and changing dietary preferences, has increased the need for high-quality oilseed seeds. Similarly, pulses such as lentils, chickpeas, and beans are gaining popularity as protein-rich food alternatives, further driving demand for high-quality pulse seeds.

Herbicide Tolerance Emerging as a Key Segment

Herbicide tolerance is projected to be the fastest-growing seed trait segment during the review period. Herbicide-tolerant seeds have been genetically engineered to withstand specific herbicides, allowing for efficient weed management and reducing the need for manual or mechanical weed control. This leads to increased cost savings and improved farming efficiency, further propelling the segment's growth.

Key Market Players

The global seeds market is characterized by the presence of several multinational corporations, small-scale seed producers, and public research institutions. Key seeds companies in the market include:

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Syngenta (Switzerland)

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Corteva (Indiana, US)

Limagrain (France)

Advanta Seeds (India)

Sakata Seed Corporation (Japan)

DLF Seeds A/S (Denmark)

These companies are focusing on expanding their market presence through strategic agreements, collaborations, and technological advancements. With a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, these firms continue to drive innovation in the global seeds market.

