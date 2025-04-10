HILL FARRER EARNS CHAMBERS CALIFORNIA SPOTLIGHT RANKING

Dean E. Dennis

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that the firm has been recognized in the inaugural edition of the Chambers California Spotlight Guide for 2025. Distinctions from Chambers Spotlight recognize exceptional boutique to midsize business law firms throughout the state offering a credible alternative to Big Law and ranking the best legal talent within California.Chambers Spotlight listings are based on thousands of attorney and client interviews designed to identify law firms and lawyers that demonstrate the top technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, diligence, commitment and other qualities most valued by clients.“It is a true honor to be recognized by Chambers, a distinction that highlights the expertise, dedication, and hard work of our entire team,” says Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis . “This achievement reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional legal solutions and unwavering support to our clients.”Hill Farrer has more than 100 years of success in practices including business, labor and employment, trusts and estates, bankruptcy, real estate and litigation. The firm’s attorneys are leaders in their fields, highly respected by both the courts and by their peers. With an excellent track record and aggressive client advocacy, Hill Farrer provides consistent success for its clients.Hill Farrer was recently recognized as a “Top Law Firm” by the Los Angeles Times and as a “Best Law Firm” by Best Lawyers in America.

