SoftServe Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate AI & Data Solution Development Worldwide

Expanded partnership will help propel client business transformation with strategic investments

AUSTIN, Texas, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 73% of large companies globally saying they need to overhaul their data strategies to unlock AI’s value in a recent report by SoftServe, a premier IT consulting and digital services provider, the company today announced a new partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate development of AI-powered solutions and data initiatives.

What does this mean for enterprise clients and the market?

Siloed data slows productivity and creates inefficiencies. This multi-year agreement with Google Cloud will include investments in data solution development to accelerate implementations of next-gen products like Google Agentspace that can help clients speed time-to-value for the AI solutions SoftServe builds in collaboration with Google Cloud.

Additionally, SoftServe will partner with Google Cloud on:

Deep-research initiatives: Developing the latest resources and access to technologies for clients to tap into transformational data initiatives and the next stages of AI, such as agentic AI and physical AI

Developing the latest resources and access to technologies for clients to tap into transformational data initiatives and the next stages of AI, such as agentic AI and physical AI Skill development: Fostering collaboration to elevate capabilities enabling clients to benefit from highly skilled delivery experts to drive progress and ingenuity

Fostering collaboration to elevate capabilities enabling clients to benefit from highly skilled delivery experts to drive progress and ingenuity Supercharged industry value: Ensuring alignment between data frameworks, Google Cloud’s trusted platform, and SoftServe’s industry excellence in fields such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail



“SoftServe’s partnership with Google Cloud is the first step toward a streamlined partnership model that puts our clients at the center of data and AI innovations,” said Volodymyr Semenyshyn, Chief Revenue Officer at SoftServe. “AI continues to be the pinnacle of our solution development, which makes this partnership enable better benefits for enterprises seeking AI solutions, reduced implementation costs, and ROI validation. By working with Google Cloud, SoftServe can deliver better outcomes to clients on a global scale.”

“Agentic AI presents significant opportunities for businesses to optimize data utilization and drive growth,” said Colleen Kapase, VP Channels & Partner Programs at Google Cloud. “By leveraging Google Cloud’s advanced AI and data tools, SoftServe can deliver specialized solutions that help customers address industry-specific challenges and drive tangible business transformation.”

This agreement comes ahead of SoftServe’s presence at Google NEXT 2025 , happening April 9-11 in Las Vegas, NV. SoftServe will showcase three enticing demos – the Gen AI Retail Shopping Assistant, Gen AI Intelligent Video Monitoring, and Gen AI Industrial Assistant – in booth #940 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Learn more at this link .

Software is a Premier level Partner for Google Cloud in the Service Engagement Model and holds Specializations in Generative AI, Machine Learning, and Cloud Migration. SoftServe is also now listed as a Strategic Services Partner (SSP) under the new strategic partnership agreement with Google Cloud.

To learn more about SoftServe’s partnership with Google Cloud, please visit this website .



ABOUT SOFTSERVE

SoftServe is a premier IT consulting and digital services provider. We expand the horizon of new technologies to solve today’s complex business challenges and achieve meaningful outcomes for our clients. Our boundless curiosity drives us to explore and reimagine the art of the possible. Clients confidently rely on SoftServe to architect and execute mature and innovative capabilities, such as digital engineering, data and analytics, cloud, and AI/ML.

Our global reputation is gained from more than 30 years of experience delivering superior digital solutions at exceptional speed by top-tier engineering talent to enterprise industries, including high tech, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, retail, energy, and manufacturing. Visit our website , blog , LinkedIn , Facebook , and X (Twitter) pages for more information.

