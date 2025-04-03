Orion Corporation: Organising meeting of the Board of Directors
ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE
3 APRIL 2025 at 16.25 EEST
Orion Corporation: Organising meeting of the Board of Directors
In its organising meeting, the Board of Directors of Orion Corporation, which was elected today by the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, has elected Hilpi Rautelin as Vice Chairman.
The compositions of the Board committees were decided to be as follows:
Personnel and Remuneration Committee:
Veli-Matti Mattila, Chairman
Kari Jussi Aho
Maziar Mike Doustdar
Hilpi Rautelin
Audit Committee:
Ari Lehtoranta, Chairman
Eija Ronkainen
Henrik Stenqvist
Karen Lykke Sørensen
R&D Committee:
Hilpi Rautelin, Chairman
Kari Jussi Aho
Eija Ronkainen
Karen Lykke Sørensen
The Company also has a Nomination Committee, the election of which was announced in a Stock Exchange Release on 26 April 2024.
All members of the Board of Directors have been assessed to be independent of the company and its significant shareholders.
Orion Corporation
|Liisa Hurme
President and CEO
|Olli Huotari
EVP, Corporate Functions
Contact person:
Olli Huotari, EVP, Corporate Functions
tel. +358 50 966 3054
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orionpharma.com
Orion is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. In 2024 Orion's net sales amounted to EUR 1,542 million and the company employed about 3,700 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
