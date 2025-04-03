VizyPay Celebrates Fourth Consecutive Year on the 2025 Inc. Regionals List

The fintech has grown its initiatives and offerings to accommodate the demand for transparent payment solutions for rural America

WAUKEE, Iowa, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , a leading payment processing fintech serving small businesses in rural America, proudly announces its fourth consecutive year on the 2025 Inc. Regionals list, ranking #89 overall in the Midwest, No. 3 in Iowa, and No. 4 in financial services. The esteemed awards recognize the fastest growing privately owned companies in the United States, and this achievement underpins VizyPay's incredible growth and relentless commitment to serving SMBs across the country.

“Our continued growth is a reflection of our team’s deep-rooted dedication and passion to serve our customers,” said Frank Pagano, managing partner of VizyPay. “Securing a place on the Inc. Regionals: Midwest list for the fourth consecutive year is more than an honor—it’s an affirmation of our dedication to delivering affordable, transparent payment solutions that empower small businesses across rural America.”

Over the past year, VizyPay has scaled up its team and infrastructure to meet the Midwest’s growing demand for secure and transparent payment solutions for its small business owners. The company’s unique offerings such as dual pricing and cash discount methods work to eliminate hidden fees and help thousands of small businesses reduce costs and improve their bottom line. With more than 131 million transactions processed, VizyPay delivered over $40 million in savings on processing fees to its network of 12,000+ merchants across the U.S.

VizyPay’s rapid growth can also be attributed in part to the Learning for Geniuses (LFG) Tour , a nationwide initiative led by VizyPay CEO, Austin Mac Nab, focused on uplifting local entrepreneurs and driving the growth of small to medium-sized businesses. Traveling coast to coast, Mac Nab and the VizyPay team offer mentorship to entrepreneurs, providing a space to network with others, exchange ideas, and gain actionable insights to level up their game. To date, the tour has reached some key locations such as Austin, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, and Las Vegas, NV, with additional stops scheduled across the U.S. throughout 2025.

“With the LFG Tour, we are equipping the next generation of entrepreneurs to become the catalyst to driving growth for small businesses and success in rural America,” said Mac Nab. “This tour will go a long way to empowering individuals to achieve financial freedom and achieve their personal goals and never settle for less.”

Along with being a four-time Inc. 5000 award honoree, VizyPay was also recognized as a Des Moines Top Workplace for the fourth year in a row and received the DSM Inclusion Award , showcasing its incredible workplace reputation and company culture.

Complete results of the 2025 Inc. Regionals: Midwest can be found at inc.com/regionals/midwest .

