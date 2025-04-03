Secure Technology Alliance Announces Executive Committee For 2025-2026

Representatives from top industry organizations elected to lead the Alliance through a fast-evolving identity and payments landscape

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance today announces its 2025 and 2026 Executive Committee. This group will determine the Alliance’s strategic direction for the coming year and lead its efforts to address the evolution and convergence of the identity and payments sectors. The committee is comprised of experienced leaders from key industry organizations.

The following members have been elected as Executive Committee officers for 2025 and 2026:

Chair: Jack Jania, CPI Card Group

Vice-chair: Soumya Chakrabarty, JCB International

Technology Vice Chair: Itai Sela, B2 Payment Solutions

Secretary: Francine Dubois, IDEMIA

Treasurer: David True, PayGility Advisors



“It is an honor to collaborate with such an influential and experienced group of industry professionals to guide the important initiatives we’re working on within the Alliance,” said Christina Hulka, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “The industry is transforming at an unprecedented rate and there is an opportunity for the alliance and its Forums to harness emerging technologies and meet at the cross-section of payments and identity to solve key industry challenges. With such a diverse membership, we are well positioned to establish our organization as the go-to place for collaboration, networking and problem-solving.”

Jack Jania, chair of the board, continues this sentiment. “No other organization joins leaders from across the spectrum of both the payments and identity industries the way the STA does. Gathering the best and brightest ideas from processors, financial institutions, payment brands, suppliers and major merchants offers a unique opportunity to guide the ever-changing secure payments landscape.”

Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in participating in upcoming alliance projects and events can visit the Secure Technology Alliance’s website to learn how to become a member. By joining the Secure Technology Alliance, members will have access to activities within the U.S. Payments Forum, Identity & Access Forum and other additional Alliance-affiliated events.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. Through its U.S. Payments Forum, Identity and Access Forum and its collaborative working groups, the Alliance fosters open dialogue among industry stakeholders to explore and develop secure technology innovations in the payments, identity and access markets. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies. For more information, please visit https://www.securetechalliance.org.

