Philippine Airlines Names ibex Contact Center Partner of the Year

MANILA, Philippines, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that Philippine Airlines (PAL), the Philippines’ flag carrier and only full-service network airline, recently awarded ibex its Top Overall Contact Center Partner Award for 2024.

“Our partnership with ibex goes beyond performance—it reflects our shared commitment to PAL’s goal of being truly customer-obsessed,” said Mac Munsayac, Head of Customer Experience at Philippine Airlines. “By putting our people first, we ensure they’re empowered to put our customers at the heart of everything we do. That’s how we achieved PAL Customer Support’s 2024 scores of 95% CSAT and +74 NPS for voice, and 92% CSAT with +78 NPS for non-voice—best-in-class results that showcase the dedication of our frontliners and partners.”

Despite being PAL’s newest CX partner, ibex raised the bar by achieving the highest scorecard results among its global BPO partners.

“This is a tremendous honor, and we are so proud to work with the premier airline in the Philippines,” said Potski Alvarez, President of ibex Philippines. “This award is a clear validation of ibex’s ability to deliver the best CX through our unique combination of amazing talent, world-class training and development, and industry-leading technology. We applaud PAL’s focus and commitment to delivering the best customer experience possible. Together, we are resetting the gold standard for their customers and helping deliver on PAL’s promise of gracious Filipino care that comes from the heart—one experience at a time.”

ibex operates nine CX service centers across the Philippines, including – Quezon City, City of Mandaluyong, Pasig City, City of Parañaque, City of Muntinlupa, Davao City, and Tagbilaran City. The company recently celebrated the grand opening of its second site in Davao – located at Felcris Centrale, 40-D Quimpo Blvd, Talomo – and continues to look for new expansion opportunities in the Philippines.

The revolutionary ibex Wave iX solution suite harnesses AI to assist agents in delivering hyper-personalized customer interactions that drive enhanced outcomes and profitability.

ibex’s award-winning culture and unparalleled employee experience features a full range of fun activities and engagement events for employees year-round, including annual employee VIP events, ibex Idol global talent competition, ibex Sirens beauty pageant celebrating LGBTQIA+ employees, Customer Service Week and ongoing employee health and wellness programs.

ibex has been recognized globally for its agent-first culture and outstanding employee experience. Recent awards include Philippines’ Best Employers 2024 by the Philippine Daily Inquirer and the 2023 Philippines Best Employer Brand Award by the Philippines Leadership Congress and Awards.

“At ibex, we know that a better employee experience translates to a better customer experience, and we are focused on helping our agents succeed and advance their careers by creating the best workplace, training, tools, rewards, recognition, and opportunities,” added Potski.

ibex offers highly competitive compensation and best-in-class benefits. New hires have access to industry-leading training and development programs to help them succeed and build their skills to advance in their careers.

About PAL

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is the flag carrier of the Philippines and the country's only full-service network airline. Established in 1941, it holds the distinction of being Asia’s first commercial airline. PAL operates a fleet of Boeing, Airbus, and De Havilland aircraft, offering scheduled nonstop flights from its hubs in Manila, Cebu, Clark, and Davao to 54 domestic and 38 international destinations across Asia, North America, and Oceania.

Renowned for its signature heartfelt and gracious Filipino service, PAL plays a vital role in supporting the global economy through air cargo and charter services. It also serves the travel needs of overseas Filipinos, business travelers, tourists, and families from around the world.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 30 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

