Prodigy Education Earns Coveted Common Sense Privacy Seal

Toronto, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prodigy Education (“Prodigy”), creators of the number one game-based learning platform for teachers, has been named a charter recipient of the Common Sense Privacy Seal - a prestigious designation recognizing companies that exceed industry standards for online privacy.

Awarded by Common Sense Media , a trusted resource for millions of parents and educators for more than 15 years, the seal provides further third-party verification of Prodigy’s leadership position in responsible EdTech data practices. The seal is awarded to less than 10 percent of companies who undertake the thorough assessment process by Common Sense Privacy.

“We’re honored to be among the first recipients of this seal, reaffirming our commitment to student, teacher, and parent privacy,” said Ben Johnson, Chief Technology Officer of Prodigy.

“It’s vitally important that anyone who teaches or learns with Prodigy does so with peace of mind. EdTech companies should do everything in their power to be clear, transparent, and responsible when it comes to data privacy. The Common Sense Privacy Seal highlights our commitment to these best practices, demonstrating why Prodigy has earned trust in classrooms and homes worldwide."

A comprehensive evaluation including a rigorous 100+ question rubric that assesses privacy practices across products and services.

A privacy analyst review, involving direct engagement with a Common Sense Privacy expert to ensure that privacy policies and practices are aligned with the highest standards.

An ongoing commitment, with privacy policies monitored on a quarterly basis and companies pledging to update their privacy policies annually or whenever significant product changes occur.

Daphne Li, CEO of Common Sense Privacy, said: “The Common Sense Privacy Seal is a prestigious designation awarded to companies who uphold the highest standards in protecting their users. When consumers see the Common Sense Privacy Seal, they know they’re engaging with a company that treats privacy as a priority - rather than an afterthought. We congratulate Prodigy for its commitment to privacy and for becoming a charter recipient of this seal.”



Prodigy is the leading math platform for teachers in the United States, used by more than 800,000 educators and 20 million students a year. Prodigy delivers unrivaled free access to a game-based learning platform with standards-aligned Math (for 1st to 8th grades) and English (for 1st to 6th grades) content which adapts to individual student needs. It also provides a zero cost teacher dashboard, which includes tools for 30-second assignment creation and reports for progress tracking, student insights, and intervention. Learn more here .



Prodigy Education is a global leader in game-based learning. Our mission is to help every student in the world love learning, motivating more than 20 million students a year to practice standards-aligned math and English. Prodigy maximizes student engagement and is completely zero-cost for all educators. More than 800,000 teachers use Prodigy as a free instructional tool which adapts to individual student needs while supporting differentiated instruction. Fun, motivating, and research-based, Prodigy is the EdTech platform students actually ask to use. Visit www.prodigygame.com to learn more.



Common Sense Privacy is focused on making privacy compliance simple and accessible for businesses. Through automated tools that flag privacy issues and encourage the implementation of best practices, Common Sense Privacy helps companies navigate complex regulations with ease, ensuring they prioritize the protection of student and user data, both today and in the future.

