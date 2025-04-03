Rapsodo’s Latest Partnership with GSPRO Adds Industry-leading 4K-Quality and Real-Life Ball Physics to Enhance Golf Simulation Experience

The partnership allows Rapsodo MLM2PRO™premium users to access highly realistic simulated courses to improve their technique with accurate ball tracking, swing analysis and real-time gameplay

ST. LOUIS, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo , the leading developer of golf, baseball and softball ball flight monitors and simulators, today announces its latest partnership with another leading golf simulator in the industry, GSPRO . This collaboration gives users access to over 1,000 user-generated, 4K-quality, simulated golf courses and various environmental factors like wind, terrain and course layouts, allowing players to experience the game as they would in real life.

Through the partnership, premium MLM2PRO™ members have an option to start a subscription with GSPRO. GSPRO is known for its industry-leading simulation technology, delivering real-life ball physics and creating an experience that closely mirrors real course conditions. Whether users are practicing their swings, preparing for tournaments or just enjoying a game with friends, GSPRO’s integration with the MLM2PRO™ provides users with an unparalleled level of immersion. Up to eight players can join together in a variety of game modes, making it the perfect option for both competitive and casual play.

“We’re always looking to improve the experience for our MLM2PRO members, and working with GSPRO presented an opportunity to team up with another industry-leading golf simulation brand,” said Pete Gibbons, director of golf at Rapsodo. “The GSPRO team has the same values when it comes to enhancing its players' game. With our advanced player metrics and GSPRO’s stunning graphics and a larger selection of courses, it was an easy choice to give our golfers an even more life-like game experience.”

The partnership is available exclusively to premium MLM2PRO users, who can start a subscription with GSPRO’s simulation software for an additional cost. Subscriptions for Rapsodo and GSPRO are as follows:

Rapsodo MLM2PRO annual membership: $199.99

Rapsodo MLM2PRO lifetime membership: $499.99

GSPRO annual subscription: $250



The Mobile Launch Monitor 2 Pro (MLM2PRO) is a mobile launch monitor created by Rapsodo. The top-selling product is best known for its cutting-edge capabilities, offering golfers advanced metrics like measured spin axis and measured spin rate, among others. This powerful monitor is now paired with GSPRO’s immersive software to give users a top-tier golf experience both indoors and out. The high-quality offering will require a gaming computer for use to produce the best online golf experience.

Click here for high-resolution photos and videos. For more information on Rapsodo’s technology, visit Rapsodo.com .

About Rapsodo

Rapsodo defies limits with affordable, professional-grade technology to enhance the way athletes play across the world. Used by MLB teams, NCAA Division I Champions, and elite PGA coaches, Rapsodo technology has earned multiple MyGolfSpy's Best Of Golf Awards and the Official Player Development Partner of USA Baseball, affirming Rapsodo’s leadership in golf, baseball, and softball tech. Do what you didn't think was possible. Play Without Limits. Play with Rapsodo. Discover more at Rapsodo.com.

About GSPro

GSPro is a leader in golf simulation software, providing ultra-realistic 4K graphics and best-in-class ball physics. Created in 2021 by golf technologists, GSPro is a constantly evolving golf simulation software solution with focus on accuracy, quality, value, and community. Additional information about GSPro can be found on their website (https://gsprogolf.com/)

Media Contact:

Tara Evans

Uproar by Moburst for Rapsodo

tara.evans@moburst.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.