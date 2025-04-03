Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to Present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference April 3rd

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (OTCQX : PINWF | LSE: PINE ), based in Birmingham, UK a global Automotive Intelligence™ Platform Provider, that offers innovative solutions to the automotive industry, today announced that Bill Berman, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 3rd, 2025

DATE: April 3rd

TIME: 09:00 AM ET

Recent Company Highlights

On 1 April 2025 Pinewood Technologies Group PLC posted its FY Results which included FY24 underlying profit before tax of £8.5m, ahead of consensus analyst expectations, strong revenue growth driven by efficient completion of the Lithia UK system rollout and Pinewood now supplies 5 of top 20 UK dealership groups, with total users up 6.3%

In February 2025 Pinewood bolstered its AI offering after completing the acquisition of Dubai-based Seez App Holding Ltd., an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning-powered automotive solutions platform, for $46.2 million.

In February 2025 Pinewood Technologies Group PLC entered a five-year contract with Global Auto Holdings PLC to implement the Pinewood Automotive Intelligence™ platform into all its owned dealerships across the UK, North America and Scandinavia.

In October 2024, Pinewood confirmed a 5-year contract with Marshall Motor Group (Marshalls) to implement the Pinewood.AI systems into their stores. Marshalls is one of the leading automotive retailers in the United Kingdom with circa 120 dealerships and is part of the Constellation Automotive Group, which also includes cinch, BCA and webuyanycar.

About Pinewood Technologies Group PLC

About Pinewood.AI

First established in 1981, Pinewood Technologies Group PLC, operating as Pinewood.AI (Pinewood Automotive Intelligence™) is a global Automotive Intelligence Platform provider, offering innovative solutions to automotive retailers and OEMs. Pinewood.AI's system is a market-leading automotive intelligence platform, which has been developed collaboratively with dealers and OEMs to provide full end-to-end secure cloud-based software across sales, aftersales, accounting and CRM. Headquartered in the UK, Pinewood.AI has a team of over 200 people serving customers across 21 countries and long-standing partnerships with over 50 OEM brands. LSE: PINE, OTCQX: PINW

