Good Earth Oils Canola Oil Now Available on JD.com

COOTAMUNDRA, Australia, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COOT) today announced Good Earth Oils (GEO) premium quality canola oil has successfully entered the JD.com supply chain and is now available for purchase on JD.com’s self-operated platform.

“This milestone marks another significant advancement for GEO’s presence in the Chinese market,” said Gary Seaton, Chief Executive Officer. “By joining JD.com’s self-operated platform, GEO enhances its visibility and credibility among Chinese consumers, offering them access to healthy, natural, and high-quality Australian canola oil. With a focus on quality, transparency, and sustainability, GEO is poised to become a trusted name in households across China.”

The successful integration into JD.com was made possible through the dedicated efforts of Shanghai Maiwei Trading Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Maiwei Trading Co., Ltd. Their strategic coordination and unwavering commitment ensured that GEO canola oil met the rigorous standards required by JD’s platform.

In addition to JD.com, GEO’s online presence is expanding through sales channels on other leading e-commerce platforms in China such as Tmall Supermarket and Douyin (TikTok China). Maiwei is also actively developing large-scale offline private domain sales networks to further strengthen GEO’s market reach and brand recognition. This collaboration underscores the shared vision between Good Earth Oils and its partners in China to bring the best of Australian agriculture to the world, paving the way for further expansion across e-commerce and retail channels in China.

About Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd. Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd. is an Australian proprietary company that, directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, is focused on the manufacture and sale of sustainable oilseeds (e.g., seeds grown primarily for the production of edible oils) and is committed to working with all suppliers in the food supply chain to eliminate chemicals from the production and manufacturing systems to supply quality products to customers globally. The Company engages in the business of processing, manufacture and sale of non-GMO oilseeds and organic and non-organic food-grade oils, for the rapidly growing oilseeds market, through sourcing materials from suppliers focused on reducing the use of chemicals in consumables in order to supply healthier food ingredients, vegetable oils, proteins and other products to customers globally. Over the past 20 years, the Company’s cold pressing oil plant has grown to become the largest in Australia, pressing strictly GMO-free conventional and organic oilseeds.

