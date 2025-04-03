BetterLife Pharma Appoints Corporate Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB : BETRF / FRA: NPAU), an emerging biotech company, has announced that it has appointed André Beaudry as Corporate Advisor. Mr. Beaudry has over 30 years of experience in the areas of fundraising, government relations, national and international program management, as well as governance.

Mr. Beaudry has led teams in Canada, China, England, India and the Philippines, and collaborated with industry, education, government and philanthropic leaders to secure over $140M for a variety of initiatives, including mental health. As Founder of Velocity Collaboration Corporation, he is consistently focused on the possibility of what an organization can become, which he accomplishes through his work as a strategic advisor on business and philanthropic mandates.

Mr. Beaudry commented, “I’m an ardent supporter and shareholder of BetterLife, and having worked with many PhD’s, I have great respect for their scientists and academic advisors. In only 4 years they’ve developed and extensively tested their patented non-hallucinogenic compound (BETR-001), which has been proven to renew the neural circuits of the brain when affected by chronic stress or trauma. I’m looking forward to collaborating with management and board to bring BETR-001 to human clinical trials. The motivation is to help millions of people, globally, lead healthier lives, now that it has successfully and safely completed the majority of its FDA required IND-enabling studies. I believe we’re just at the beginning of seeing the potential of this therapy as a safe, accessible, and patient-friendly solution to address key challenges in life - anxiety, depression, PTSD, addiction, chronic migraine and cluster headaches.”

“We are delighted to welcome André Beaudry to the BetterLife team. Mr. Beaudry’s extensive background in a variety of fundraising spaces will be very beneficial as we execute our plans to bring to market a patient-friendly non-hallucinogenic medicinal solution to address a variety of psychiatric and neurological disorders. We look forward to working with André and his network”, commented Ahmad Doroudian, CEO of BetterLife.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing two compounds, BETR-001 and BETR-002, to treat neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-001, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is a non-hallucinogenic and non-controlled LSD derivative in development and it is unique in that it is unregulated and therefore can be self-administered. BetterLife’s synthesis patent for BETR-001 eliminates regulatory hurdles and its pending patent, for composition and method of use, covers treatment of major depressive disorder, anxiety disorder and neuropathic pain and other neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-002, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is based on honokiol, the active anxiolytic ingredient of magnolia bark. BetterLife’s pending method of use and formulations patent covers treatment of anxiety related disorders including benzodiazepine dependency.

BetterLife also owns a drug candidate for the treatment of viral infections and is in the process of seeking strategic alternatives for further development.

For further information, please visit BetterLife Pharma.

Contact



David Melles, Investor Relations Manager

Email: David.Melles@blifepharma.com

Phone: 1-778-887-1928

