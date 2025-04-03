Serve Robotics Saddles Up for Autonomous Delivery in Dallas-Fort Worth Via Uber Eats

DALLAS, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serve Robotics Inc. (“Serve”) (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced the launch of its service in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. This strategic expansion, in continued partnership with Uber Eats—the delivery platform of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER)— represents a major milestone in Serve’s plan to deploy 2,000 AI-powered delivery robots across the U.S. by the end of 2025.

Serve robots have begun operating in the Uptown neighborhoods of Pearl, State Thomas, West Village and South Routh, reaching over 22,000 new households. Customers placing orders through the Uber Eats app in these areas may now receive their meal via Serve’s autonomous delivery robots. Participating Uber Eats merchants who have opted-in to Serve robotic delivery include local favorites Ka Thai and many others. Serve’s national delivery partnership with Shake Shack will also extend to Dallas.





“Texas is known for doing things bigger and better, and we’re excited to offer a smarter, more efficient way to get your favorite meals delivered in Dallas,” said Dr. Ali Kashani, CEO and co-founder of Serve Robotics. “Our entry into the Dallas–Fort Worth market is an important step on our path to scaling as a national platform.”

Dallas-Fort Worth is the fourth-largest metro area in the U.S.—and among the fastest growing. The area has a well-developed sidewalk infrastructure and a history of welcoming innovation. Serve has proactively established constructive relationships with local stakeholders to ensure a seamless rollout. The company’s expansion will create new jobs, including operations and maintenance roles, and contribute to the local economy.

“We’re excited to partner with Serve as they begin operating in DFW, proving that everything really is better in Texas, including food delivery,” says Derek Ho, GM of Ka Thai. “This technology will allow us to bring Ka Thai to customers who we might not have been able to reach otherwise.”

“Our ongoing partnership with Serve Robotics is a key part in our mission of making food delivery as convenient as possible,” said Megan Jensen, Head of Autonomous Delivery Operations at Uber. “We look forward to expanding our autonomous deliveries in Dallas Fort-Worth to continue delighting customers with fast, convenient delivery.”

The Dallas-Fort Worth launch follows several recent expansions for Serve, which included service expansions in Los Angeles and a new market launch in Miami. Additional U.S. markets are expected to follow throughout 2025.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple U.S. markets.

For further information about Serve Robotics (Nasdaq:SERV), please visit www.serverobotics.com or follow us on social media via X (Twitter) , Instagram , or LinkedIn @serverobotics.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Serve intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements can be about future events, including statements regarding Serve's intentions, objectives, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about future events, including Serve's expectations with respect to the financial and operating performance of its business, its capital position, and future growth. The words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "project", "predict", "will", "forecast", "estimate", "likely", "intend", "outlook", "should", "could", "may", "target", "plan" and other similar expressions can generally be used to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance or outlook on, future earnings or financial position or performance are also forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include those risks and uncertainties set forth in Serve's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in its subsequent filings filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Serve undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

