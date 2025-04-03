Innovative Carbon Footprint Calculator helps Bunzl Canada customers reduce emissions

New carbon emissions calculator supports customer’s sustainability objectives

BURLINGTON, Ontario, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunzl Canada is thrilled to announce the launch of its Carbon Footprint Calculator, an innovative tool designed to help businesses measure and reduce the carbon intensity of their delivery program.

The Carbon Footprint Calculator quantifies emissions from deliveries Bunzl makes to its customers on a regular basis. This offers businesses a clear understanding and measurement of the associated carbon footprint. More importantly, it enables customers to explore optimized delivery schedules that could lead to significant carbon footprint reductions and contribute to corporate sustainability goals.

“At Bunzl Canada, we recognize that our customers are increasingly prioritizing sustainability,” said John Howlett, President of Bunzl Canada. “Our Carbon Footprint Calculator provides them with actionable insights, helping them make informed decisions that support both their operational efficiency and environmental responsibility.”

How it works

The tool leverages real-time delivery data to calculate carbon emissions based on fuel consumption, mileage, and delivery frequency. It then models alternative delivery schedules that could reduce emissions while maintaining supply chain efficiency. By making strategic adjustments, businesses can lower their environmental footprint without compromising service levels.

Sustainability in Action

Sustainability continues to be a key corporate focus for Bunzl Canada in both its operations and the products it supplies. The launch of this tool aligns with Bunzl Canada’s broader commitment to sustainability, which includes:

Reducing emissions through smarter logistics and optimized delivery routes

Supporting customers’ ESG goals by providing data-driven sustainability solutions

Investing in innovation to promote eco-friendly supply chain practices



For more information about Bunzl Canada’s Carbon Footprint Calculator, visit https://bunzlch.ca/carbon-footprint-calculator/

Watch a video here: https://youtu.be/OMZIXuZhM4c?si=vhkZzJSVty-0pked

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the food and retail packaging, cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, safety products and industrial packaging supplies which keep over 55,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is an operating company of Bunzl plc , (BNZL.L), a FTSE100 company based in London, England.

Media Inquiries

Margo Hunnisett

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Bunzl Canada Inc.

margo.hunnisett@bunzlcanada.ca

(905) 630-3749

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0fee4f3-0049-422e-be1e-318ffcc2a679

Small Actions, Big Impact: Reducing Carbon Footprints Using Innovative Technology Bunzl Canada's Carbon Footprint Calculator will help businesses measure and reduce the carbon intensity of their delivery program.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.