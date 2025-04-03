So Cal Fire Supply: Pioneering Wildfire Protection in California and Beyond

So Cal Fire Supply Logo Bobby Milstein, So Cal Fire Supply Founder (Photo Credit: SCFS) Bobby Milstein, So Cal Fire Supply Founder (Photo Credit: SCFS)

Natural Disaster Provides Innovator the Catalyst to Save Lives and Property

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As wildfires continue to intensify across the United States, Bobby Milstein, a leader in the fire safety industry with dedicated expertise harnessed across decades of experience in fire prevention and suppression, stands at the forefront of providing critical solutions to homeowners seeking to protect themselves against the catastrophic harm of mass fire disasters. Milstein’s company, So Cal Fire Supply, has become an indispensable resource for homeowners, fire departments, and private landowners looking to fortify their defenses in the increasing threat of wildfires in the wildland-urban interface.Following a career in the 1990’s as a special effects and pyrotechnics coordinator within the Los Angeles film industry, Milstein founded Malibu Fire Supply, offering home evaluations, stand-alone suppression systems, non-toxic biodegradable fire gel, specialized fire equipment, PPE protection and home hardening services.In 2009, Milstein’s So Cal Fire Supply became the premier provider of cutting-edge stand-alone defense systems not reliant on municipal water, power, internet, phone, or apps, including the latest personal protection service that includes private firefighting brigades. As a business leader in the fire protection field, and a team leader and pivotal member with the newly formed Los Angeles County Community Fire Brigade program, Milstein has helped many homeowners and neighborhoods with training and equipment for their personal, family and community wildfire safety. Milstein’s mission is clear: "To safeguard properties in wildfire-prone areas through innovative, self-reliant water delivery systems, integrating cutting-edge technology and scientific principles to provide unparalleled protection against the threat of wildfires."A First Defender Wildfire System designed by So Cal Fire Supply is a stand-alone system 100% autonomous and activates on its own when fire is detected by its sensors. Powered by propane fuel, a high-pressure fire pump uses active fire sensors to detect incoming fire and agricultural grade sprinklers rapidly deploy and deluge the property with an eco-friendly water/foam mixture requiring no external power or municipal water. All units are custom programmed to take maximum advantage of water resources available and automated maintenance exercises prevent atrophy.California faces some of the most extreme wildfire conditions in the world, with record-breaking blazes devastating homes, forests, and infrastructure annually. Most losses occur not from direct flame impingement but from burning embers racing at hurricane speeds miles ahead of the actual fire. So Cal Fire Supply has become an essential partner for fire mitigation and response in the state’s firefighting ecosystem with self-activating systems that autonomously detect 1 square foot of incoming flame at 1/4 mile distance.“Wildfires have become an unfortunate reality, in Los Angeles, throughout California, and across the country” says Milstein, founder of So Cal Fire Supply. “Our goal is to provide our homeowners, neighborhoods and communities with the highest quality tools and technology available so they can protect their assets safely and effectively through education, self-reliance, and cutting-edge technology. The stakes have never been higher, and we’re committed to being part of the solution.”As wildfires increasingly threaten suburban and rural communities, So Cal Fire Supply works with people dedicated to the implementation of fire prevention strategies that minimize risk and enhance community resilience with a focus on self-reliance. With longer and more destructive fire seasons becoming the norm, So Cal Fire Supply urges homeowners, communities, businesses, and wildfire outreach programs to take a proactive approach to wildfire preparedness. The company offers comprehensive consultations, product demonstrations, and expert recommendations for home hardening to ensure fire response teams are fully equipped before disaster strikes. “We’re in a new era of wildfire management,” Milstein emphasizes. “Preparedness isn’t just an option, it’s a necessity. Our mission is to provide the most effective tools available to save lives, protect property and assets, and support those who risk everything to keep us safe. Our biggest accomplishment during the Woolsey Fire of 2018 was the historic saving of the Calamigos Ranch resort and preservation of 540 full-time jobs.”About So Cal Fire Supply:Founded in 2009, So Cal Fire Supply is a leading provider of wildfire suppression and prevention solutions dedicated strictly for wildfire defense, serving fire departments, municipalities, and private entities across the U.S. Founded by industry expert Bobby Milstein, the company specializes in high-quality firefighting equipment, safety gear, and cutting-edge fire mitigation strategies to combat the increasing threat of wildfires nationwide.For more information, please visit www.socalfiresupply.com IG: @Socalfiresupplyco

