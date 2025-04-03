Argella Moves Headquarters to UAE to Support Regional Growth

The UAE headquarters will deliver AI, data, and strategy services to businesses across the GCC and beyond

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argella, a global advisory and data-led technology firm has officially relocated its headquarters from London to Dubai. Established in the Meydan Free Zone, the new entity marks a strategic shift for the firm as it accelerates its global focus on AI, data, and digital transformation.

Founded in London in 2017, the company has spent nearly a decade delivering advisory support and expertise to businesses of all sizes – from helping start-ups scale, to supporting digital and data-led transformation in established businesses.

Argella works with founders, CEOs, and management teams, offering hands-on guidance and strategic advisory board support across a wide range of technology-driven sectors, including fintech, SaaS, data-driven enterprises, and online platforms.

With its new headquarters in Dubai, Argella is now positioned at the heart of one of the world’s fastest-growing ecosystems for innovation, providing a direct presence to support clients across the GCC, Asia, Europe, and North America.

“Argella is thrilled to officially launch in the UAE,” said Amar Rajani, Founder and Managing Director of Argella. “This milestone not only showcases our commitment to growth and innovation but also reinforces our focus on supporting organisations with strategic insight and delivery across new and existing markets.”

Argella helps businesses:

Identify investment, talent, and partnership opportunities

Expand into new markets with practical, local guidance

Accelerate digital transformation with tailored advisory

Navigate AI and data adoption with clarity and speed

Operating from the Meydan Free Zone, Argella benefits from a progressive, business-friendly framework, enabling it to serve clients globally with agility, compliance, and ease.

“This is a pivotal moment for Argella,” added Amar. “We’ve built a business focused on insight and delivery — now, with our headquarters in Dubai, we’re better positioned than ever to support organisations navigating transformation, growth, and global opportunity.”

About Argella

Argella LLC-F.Z. is a technology and strategic advisory firm helping organisations navigate growth, transformation, and change. Founded in 2017, and now operating in both London and the UAE, Argella supports clients worldwide through data-led insight, market expertise, and practical delivery.

For more information, please visit argella.com

Contact:

Amar Rajani

amar@argella.com

+971 (0) 50 817 9155

http://argella.com/

