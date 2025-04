Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Notes Unusual Trading Activity and the Development of its New Website

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: WLR, “Walker Lane”) announces that there has been unusual trading activity of its common shares that appeared to initiate on March 27, 2025 and appears to have occurred on each subsequent TSX-V trading day to current day. The recent stock trading activity does not reflect the health of our business or the recent significant value added assets to the property portfolio and adds to the previous undervaluation of the assets that were noted in a research report completed by Fundamental Research Corporation (see CMC Metals Ltd. press release - January 15, 2025). Management considers that some recent market transactions of its common shares could be an organized type of short selling tactic as we cannot determine any other explanation for the unusual downside trading activity.

In this regard, our management have contacted CIRO who are the market regulator for issuers on the TSX-V Exchange. CIRO is now undertaking an evaluation of certain market transactions and trading patterns of the common shares of WLR and our predecessor TSX-V: CMB to determine if a more comprehensive investigation is required. The company will not be advised by CIRO of the results of their evaluation or if an investigation is to be undertaken. However, if suspicious trading practices are identified they may result in further action by CIRO with the related party(ies).

Kevin Brewer, President and CEO of Walker Lane noted: “Walker Lane is advancing gold-silver projects in Nevada, the second most mine-friendly jurisdiction in the world as ranked by the 2024 Annual Fraser Institute Rankings of Mining Jurisdictions. The three new property focused in the Walker Lane Gold Trend in Nevada were added to our strong portfolio of exploration projects in Canada and should therefore result in a strengthening of our market position and valuation. These recent acquisitions have paved the way to conduct near-term exploration programs on potential high-grade gold and silver projects with a determined focus on drilling as a critical element of our exploration efforts. It is our intent to focus drilling on our two cornerstone properties, the Tule Canyon Gold Project in the highly popular Walker Lane Gold District in western Nevada and on our silver-polymetallic Amy Project in British Columbia. Combined with exploration efforts that are expected to be conducted on our Silverknife Property optioned to Coeur Mining Inc. and continued benefits in payment streams associated with the sale of our Bishop gold mill to North Bay Resources Inc, our management team feels that our new direction and our former strengths represent a tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value. The recent trading of our common shares does not in our opinion accurately reflect the value of our assets and the potential value generation that we submit can be derived by executing our current strategic direction.”

In addition, the Company notes that it is creating a new website which will be www.walkerlaneresources.com

Our current target is to have the website operational on or before April 7, 2025 and thereafter it will be regularly updated with news updates, property information, recent and past corporate presentations, upcoming events etc,.

Qualified Person

Qualified Person Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist, is the Company’s President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). He has given his approval of the technical information pertaining reported herein. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting, geophysical investigations, environmental and baseline studies, engineering studies, metallurgical testing, assaying and all other technical data.

About Walker Lane Resources Ltd.

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. is a growth-stage exploration company focused on the exploration of high-grade gold, silver and polymetallic deposits in the Walker Lane Gold Trend District in Nevada and the Rancheria Silver District in Yukon/B.C. and other property assets in Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company intends to initiate an aggressive exploration program to advance the Tule Canyon (Walker Lane, Nevada) and Amy (Rancheria Silver, B.C.) projects through an aggressive drilling program to resource definition stage in the near future.

