Welcome, Future. ELUXEO® 8000 Endoscopy System

FUJIFILM Welcomes New Era of Possibility for Endoscopy

RATINGEN, Germany, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe Team are excited to announce the European launch of ELUXEO® 8000*, our new advanced endoscopy system with new therapeutic capabilities, workflow management and improved image quality. This is the first of an entire series of new and upcoming innovations to be released under the ‘WELCOME, FUTURE’ initiative.

“We are delighted to announce the release of our new endoscopy platform and series of innovations to support the important work of endoscopists across Europe. We look forward to receiving valuable feedback from our customers as we work together to strengthen the future of endoscopy technology.”

– Takemasa Kojima, Managing Director, FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe

WELCOME, FUTURE.

With our engineering, craftsmanship and over 90 years of imaging heritage, we are redefining what’s possible for endoscopy and welcoming a new era of possibility for EndoSolutions. The FUJIFILM Healthcare Team have developed a series of new technologies designed to transform the endoscopy journey, from screening to treatment. We will be revealing these in stages across the next 2 years.

NEW THERAPEUTIC CAPABILITIES - ELUXEO® 8000 ENDOSCOPY SYSTEM

The ELUXEO® 8000 focuses on new possibilities in advanced treatment scenarios. The new ACI mode (Amber-Red Color Imaging), not only supports the detection of bleeding sources, but can also be beneficial during minimally invasive third-space endoscopy treatment. Studies are still in progress with the endoscopy community. However, initial feedback from international experts has suggested that the ACI mode provides improved visibility of the different layers during procedures and could therefore help endoscopists to prevent bleeding, as detailed in their comments below:

“I think using (ACI) to identify the muscle versus submucosal plane keeps you in the right plane all along and makes your ESD safer and quicker. This will reduce the learning curve of beginners and make ESD more widely available.” – Professor Pradeep Bhandari MBBS, MD, DRCP, Professor of Gastroenterology, Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust

“ACI is a significant step ahead in the features that are provided by Fujifilm endoscopes. It's very useful not only for the third space but in general for advanced therapeutic procedures... And the ACI is even more important in this situation because it's emphasising the details and the contrast between mucosa, submucosa, muscle, and also allowing a very nice enhancement of the vessels... thanks to this feature of ACI, it’s very relevant from a clinical standpoint, from the outcome, and from the safety standpoint.” - Professor Alessandro Repici, Director of Digestive Endoscopy Dept at Humanitas Research Hospital, Milano, Italy



“The addition of ACI, I think, is key for therapeutics because it allows people, even those who are experienced at, for example, tissue resection, ESD, to perform the procedure, I would say, quicker with a similar safety profile due to the optical characteristics of being able to recognize the plane better and deal prophylactically with bleeding.” – Dr. David J. Tate MA, MBBS, MRCP, Interventional Endoscopist and Gastroenterologist, Ghent University Hospital, Belgium

WORKFLOW MANAGEMENT - ELUXEO® 8000 ENDOSCOPY SYSTEM

With a focus on workflow efficiency, the ELUXEO® 8000 is designed to support physicians with a simpler, more productive, day-to-day clinical workflow. The workflow management tools included in the new solution aim to deliver improved usability with connected systems and data integration. For example, during procedures, this could mean preventing accidental double insufflation of air and CO 2 ** or enabling water irrigation with the touch of a button.

OPERATION VIA TOUCHSCREEN TABLET - ELUXEO® 8000 ENDOSCOPY SYSTEM

A striking new addition in this release is an optional 15-inch touch screen tablet with a user-friendly interface designed to enable a more intuitive way of operating the processor. Using this solution, physicians can record DICOM-compatible images and videos for documentation purposes. Continued development for this product has been planned by FUJIFILM to further enhance connectivity and the ability to collate intelligent information.

COMBINING X-RAY AND ULTRASOUND IMAGING EXPERTISE - ELUXEO® 8000 ENDOSCOPY SYSTEM

At FUJIFILM, we believe in using our knowledge and cross-functional expertise to continually improve solutions for healthcare. As imaging experts, we took inspiration from alternative imaging areas within our portfolio to transform our future endoscopy solutions. Combining expertise from X-Ray and Ultrasound, the imaging quality in the ELUXEO® 8000 has been elevated to a new standard. Using our state-of-the-art triple noise reduction technology (3NR) from combined imaging specialities with extended dynamic range has led to improved sharpness and enhanced brightness optimisation in both the near and far field.

Together with our latest CMOS sensor and 4K output, the combination of ELUXEO® 8000 with our newly released 800 series endoscopes, achieves our cleanest and brightest endoscopic image yet.

“The Eluxeo 8000 series is a tremendous new processor that not only brings better imaging, tailor-made for enhanced diagnostics including state-of-the-art linked colour imaging and blue light imaging, tried and tested both for detection and characterisation; but also, lends itself extremely well to very high definition 4K imaging using CMOS chips and the most impressive ACI designed for third space endoscopy.”

– Prof. Edward John Despott MD FRCP FJGES MD(Res), Consultant Interventional Endoscopist and Gastroenterologist, The Royal Free London and The Wellington Hospital

* Product name ELUXEO® 8000 processor: EP-8000

** This feature requires our MDR certified GW-100 CO 2 Insufflator.

VISIT FUJIFILM IN BARCELONA FOR ESGE DAYS 2025

April 3-5, Booth #04.

Join the FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe team in Barcelona for ESGE Days 2025 and experience the future of endoscopy!

Participate in our Industry Symposium to learn more about the science behind our innovations and hear from the world-class international faculty about their experiences.

ADD TO YOUR CALENDAR: Please visit ESGE Days | European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy to see the full list events and add events to your calendar.

Stefan Bachmeier, Endoscopy Systems Marketing Manager, FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe

stefan.bachmeier@fujifilm.com

Fujifilm, Proudly by Your Side

As a global innovator for over 90 years in healthcare and imaging, Fujifilm's innovative endoscopy solutions are designed to improve patient accessibility to healthcare services, with early diagnosis and medical treatments that deliver a continued positive impact on our society.

Together, we are enriching lives and giving the world more smiles!

Proudly by your side,

FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe Team

