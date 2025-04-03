Peninsula Excelsior Singapore Hotel Rebrands as Wyndham Singapore Hotel Following a S$50 Million Transformation

Wyndham Singapore Hotel - Bentley's The Lobby Bar Wyndham Singapore Hotel – The Falls Wyndham Singapore Hotel – Executive Bay View Room

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new chapter in Singapore’s hospitality landscape unfolds as the iconic Peninsula Excelsior Singapore Hotel is reborn as Wyndham Singapore Hotel, following an extensive S$50 million transformation. Now positioned as an upper-upscale destination, this rebranding seamlessly blends the hotel’s rich heritage with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ global hospitality and service excellence.For over 50 years, this historic hotel at 3 Coleman Street has been a defining presence in Singapore’s skyline, offering unparalleled breath-taking views of Marina Bay, the Singapore River, and Fort Canning Hill. From its beginnings as Peninsula Hotel in 1974 to its merger with Excelsior Hotel in Year 2000, it has long been a preferred retreat for business leaders, and discerning travellers. Today, Wyndham Singapore Hotel ushers in a new era of hospitality, setting new benchmarks in sophistication, service, and guest experience.The rebranding marks a strategic decision to align with Singapore’s evolving hospitality landscape and cater to the growing demand for premium accommodations. Partnering with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with nearly 9,000 hotels in 95 countries, this alliance brings:• Global Brand Recognition – Becoming part of a trusted international network with a strong reputation for quality and service.• Enhanced Guest Experience – Implementing Wyndham’s renowned hospitality standards to elevate every aspect of the stay.• Access to Wyndham Rewards- Providing travellers with one of the world’s most generous hotel loyalty programmes.• A Perfect Balance of Heritage and Modernity – Retaining the hotel’s storied legacy while integrating modern and contemporary amenities.“This transformation is not just about a new name - it’s about a new level of excellence,” said Douglas Glen, General Manager of Wyndham Singapore Hotel. “We have meticulously reimagined every aspect of the guest experience. Partnering with Wyndham allows us to elevate our service and hospitality offerings while preserving the unique character of this iconic hotel. We are excited to introduce a new era of hospitality in Singapore.”"Singapore is a cornerstone of Wyndham's regional expansion strategy, reflecting our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional accommodation experiences across Asia Pacific. The grand opening of Wyndham Singapore Hotel underscores our robust growth trajectory in the region, complementing our recent successes in new signings and hotel launches. As we move forward, we look forward to working closely with the owner and the hotel team to establish Wyndham Singapore Hotel as the preferred choice, offering guests exceptional accommodation experiences in one of Singapore's most vibrant and dynamic districts."- Joon Aun OOI, President, Asia Pacific, Wyndham Hotels & ResortsA Thoughtfully Curated TransformationThe extensive renovation ensures guests step into a world where heritage meets contemporary elegance. Key highlights include:• 591 Newly Refurbished Rooms- Thoughtfully designed for sophisticated comfort, featuring modern interiors, plush bedding, and sweeping views of Marina Bay or Fort Canning Hill.• A Grand Reimagined Lobby- A striking first impression with an elegant décor, ambient lighting, and a seamless check-in experience.• The Study- A brand-new Executive Lounge offering exclusive benefits to Executive Floor guests• Exquisite New Dining Concepts- Jaspé, blending French and Asian gastronomy, offers an elevated yet relaxed dining experience.- Bentley’s, a sophisticated lobby bar serving expertly crafted cocktails and gourmet bites.- An elegant restaurant and bar on the top floor, opening in mid-2025, featuring stunning Marina Bay waterfront views, exclusive bar and culinary creations, and private dining.- Enhanced Facilities, include two inviting swimming pools, versatile event spaces, and expanded business and leisure amenities.Wyndham Singapore Hotel with its refined new identity is poised to set a new benchmark in upper-upscale hospitality, delivering an unforgettable guest experience.For more information, visit www.wyndhamsingapore.com

