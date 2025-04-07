Sotavento Medios Expands Services to Private Customers, Enhancing Transparency in SEO Solutions

Sotavento Medios, a leading Singapore-based SEO agency founded by renowned SEO expert Jeremy Lee.

NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sotavento Medios , a Singapore-based digital marketing agency with a reputation for delivering effective and innovative SEO strategies, has announced a significant shift in its operations. The agency, which has long been a trusted provider of white-label SEO services for other agencies, is now offering its expertise directly to private customers. This move marks a new chapter for the company as it seeks to broaden its impact and provide businesses with direct access to its highly regarded SEO solutions A New Era of Direct EngagementFor years, Sotavento Medios has operated behind the scenes, supporting agencies worldwide with white-label SEO services that have been resold at premium rates. By transitioning to serve private customers directly, the agency aims to streamline access to its services while maintaining the high standards that have earned it a strong reputation in the industry.Jeremy Lee, Founder of Sotavento Medios, commented on the expansion: “This shift allows us to work more closely with businesses and provide them with the same level of expertise and transparency that we’ve offered through our white-label partnerships. It’s an exciting opportunity to make a direct impact.”Commitment to TransparencySotavento Medios continues to set itself apart by emphasizing transparency in its operations. Clients receive daily ranking reports via email or through a real-time dashboard, providing consistent updates on website performance. This approach ensures businesses can closely monitor their progress and make data-driven decisions.The agency’s dedication to transparency reflects its broader mission: empowering businesses with actionable insights and measurable results in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.About Sotavento MediosFounded by Jeremy Lee, a seasoned expert with over two decades of experience in search engine optimization, Sotavento Medios specializes in comprehensive SEO strategies designed to enhance online visibility. The agency’s services include on-page optimization, off-page link building, content creation, and technical SEO audits. With a focus on delivering measurable outcomes, Sotavento Medios serves clients ranging from small enterprises to global organizations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.