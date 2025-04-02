Correction: Marimaca Commences Trading on the Australian Securities Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) (ASX: MC2) refers to its announcement dated March 31st, 2025 (ET) / April 1st, 2025 (AEDT) in relation to the commencement of trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”). The Company advises that the announcement contained an error and Marimaca is not admitted to the ASX as a ‘Foreign Exempt Listing’.

The Company was admitted to the official list of the ASX on March 31st 2025 (AEDT) and commenced quotation at 13:00 (1:00pm) (AEDT) on April 2nd 2025. Shares of the Company trade under the ticket MC2 and will be settled in the form of CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”). Each CDI will be equivalent to one fully paid common share of the Company.

About Marimaca Copper Corp.

Marimaca is a copper exploration and development company focused on its 100%-owned flagship Marimaca Copper Project and surrounding exploration properties located in Antofagasta Region, Chile.

The Marimaca Copper Project hosts the Marimaca Oxide Deposit (the “MOD”), an IOCG-type copper deposit. The Company is currently progressing the Marimaca Copper Project through the Definitive Feasibility Study led by Ausenco Chile Ltda. In parallel, the Company is exploring its extensive land package in the Antofagasta region, including the >15,000ha wholly-owned Sierra de Medina property block, located 25km from the MOD.

