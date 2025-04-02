Voxtur Announces Adoption of Advance Notice By-Law

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla. , April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, announces that it has adopted an "Advance Notice By-law" to establish the conditions and framework under which registered or beneficial owners of common shares of the Company (the "Shareholders") may exercise their right to submit director nominations. The Advance Notice By-law fixes a deadline by which such nominations must be submitted by a Shareholder to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of Shareholders, and sets forth the information that a Shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the notice to be in proper written form in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Act").

The Advance Notice By-law ensures that all Shareholders receive sufficient notice and relevant information about director nominees, which allows them to make informed voting decisions. Among other things, it requires Shareholders to notify the Company of director nominations within the following timeframes:

Annual Meetings: Notice must be given at least 30 days before the meeting. If the meeting date is publicly announced less than 50 days in advance, notice must be provided no later than the close of business on the 10th day following the announcement.

Special Meetings (that are not also annual meetings): Notice must be provided no later than the close of business on the 15th day following the public announcement of the meeting date.

To be valid, a Shareholder's notice must include specified information about the proposed nominee, as outlined in the Advance Notice By-law. The Advance Notice By-law also prescribes the required written form of the notice and allows the Board of Directors, at its sole discretion, to waive any requirements under these provisions.

The Advance Notice By-law is effective immediately and will be presented to Shareholders for approval, confirmation, and ratification at the next Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company on June 27, 2025 (the "Meeting"). Pursuant to the provisions of the Act, the Advance Notice By-law will cease to be effective unless it is approved, ratified, and confirmed by a resolution adopted by a majority of the votes cast by the Shareholders of the Company at the Meeting.

A copy of the Advance Notice By-law has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational proptech company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The company offers targeted data analytics to simplify the multifaceted aspects of the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur's proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value real estate assets, providing critical due diligence that enables market participants to effectively originate, trade, or service defaults on mortgage loans. As an independent and transparent mortgage technology provider, the company offers primary and secondary market solutions in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations regarding future events, the Company's operations, performance, or financial results, and speaks only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "intends", "plans", "projects", or similar expressions. While the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information are reasonable, such information is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business, readers should refer to the Company's management's discussion and analysis and other continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+. These uncertainties and factors include, among others, the failure of Shareholders to ratify the Advance Notice By-law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise this information to reflect new events or circumstances except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Voxtur’s common shares are traded on the TSXV under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

