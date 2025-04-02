Submit Release
Northshore transit service back every summer for good

CANADA, April 2 - The popular Northshore and Cavendish transit service is now a permanent addition in rural transit’s summer schedule, providing essential transportation for employers, employees, residents and visitors during the busy season. 

Starting in June, trips will run seven days a week from Summerside and Charlottetown, stopping in Kensington, Stanley Bridge, Cavendish, North Rustico, Oyster Bed Bridge, and Winsloe.

“By making this service permanent, we’re supporting our Island economy and ensuring that people can get where they need to go safely and affordably. Transit ridership is growing, which is great news because it means people are choosing sustainable travel.”

- Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson

The Northshore summer transit route launched as a pilot project in 2022. Ridership increased by over 12 per cent in 2024, with more than 10,000 one-way trips. The province invests about $100,000 annually in this service route.   

The Northshore transit schedule will be available in the coming weeks. To guarantee a seat on rural transit, book a spot on the bus at Transit PEI.      

The cost of a one-way trip is $2. Monthly passes are $20 for adults and $10 for seniors and post-secondary students until September 30. Public transportation is free for children and students K-12.  


