From Ersin Tatar, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President.

On behalf of the people of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate you, your family and the entire people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz and Eid al-Fitr.

I express my profound esteem to Your Excellency.

Sincerely,

Ersin Tatar

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus