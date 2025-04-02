Submit Release
From Ersin Tatar, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

AZERBAIJAN, April 2 - 02 April 2025, 16:20

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President.

On behalf of the people of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate you, your family and the entire people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz and Eid al-Fitr.

I express my profound esteem to Your Excellency.

Sincerely,

 

Ersin Tatar

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

