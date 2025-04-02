From Dr. Salim M. Al Malik, Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
AZERBAIJAN, April 2 - 02 April 2025, 20:47
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
It is with utmost pleasure to extend my warmest greetings conveying to Your Excellency my wholehearted wishes on the occasion of the advent of Eid Al-Fitr, beseeching Allah the Almighty to bestow wellness and happiness upon Your Excellency, and bless your people with unbridled progress and prosperity. May Allah shower us with His mercy and bring peace and security to the entire Muslim Ummahs.
Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.
Dr. Salim M. Al Malik
ICESCO Director General
