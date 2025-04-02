Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,943 in the last 365 days.

From Dr. Salim M. Al Malik, Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization

AZERBAIJAN, April 2 - 02 April 2025, 20:47

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

It is with utmost pleasure to extend my warmest greetings conveying to Your Excellency my wholehearted wishes on the occasion of the advent of Eid Al-Fitr, beseeching Allah the Almighty to bestow wellness and happiness upon Your Excellency, and bless your people with unbridled progress and prosperity. May Allah shower us with His mercy and bring peace and security to the entire Muslim Ummahs.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

 

Dr. Salim M. Al Malik

ICESCO Director General

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From Dr. Salim M. Al Malik, Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more