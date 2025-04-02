Submit Release
Bassett Reports Fiscal First Quarter Results

BASSETT, Va., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSET) reported today its results of operations for its first quarter ended March 1, 2025. The first quarter for the Company’s Fiscal Year 25 had 13 weeks as compared to 14 weeks in Fiscal Year 24.

Q1 Consolidated Business Highlights: [FY 25 vs. FY 24, unless otherwise specified]

  • Revenues decreased 5.1% from the prior year quarter, which contained an additional week. Normalizing the first fiscal quarter of 2024 to adjust for the additional week, sales revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 2.2%.
  • Operating income was $2.5 million or 3.0% of sales as compared to a loss of $(2.4) million for the prior year quarter.
  • Improved wholesale margins in the quarter drove Company gross margin to 57.0%, a 170 basis point increase over the prior year.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses came in at 54.0% of sales which was 400 basis points lower than the prior year.  This was despite a 5.1% sales decrease as the Company continues to realize the benefits from its 2024 restructuring plan.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.21 vs. a loss of $(0.14).

Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Overview
(Dollars in millions)

  Sales   Operating Income (Loss)
  1st Qtr   Dollar %   1st Qtr % of   1st Qtr % of
   2025  2024   Change Change     2025   Sales     2024   Sales
Consolidated (1) $ 82.2 $ 86.6   $ (4.4 ) -5.1 %   $ 2.6   3.0 %   $ (2.4 ) -2.8 %
                       
Wholesale $ 52.9 $ 54.7   $ (1.8 ) -3.3 %   $ 8.7   16.4 %   $ 6.8   12.4 %
                       
Retail $ 53.3 $ 53.8   $ (0.5 ) -0.9 %   $ -   0.0 %   $ (1.6 ) -3.0 %
                       
Corporate & Other (2) $ - $ 1.9   $ (1.9 ) -100.0 %   $ (6.2 ) N/A   $ (7.6 ) N/A
                       
(1) Our consolidated results for the quarter include certain intercompany eliminations. See Table 4, "Segment Information" below for an illustration of the effects of these items on our consolidated sales and operating income.
(2) Corporate and Other includes the operations of Noa Home Inc. (fiscal 2024 only) along with the shared Corporate costs that are benefiting both the Wholesale and Retail segments.
                       

“We’re pleased that with consolidated margin improvements in the first quarter, Bassett delivered diluted earnings per share of $0.21,” said Robert H. Spilman, Jr., Bassett Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We reduced our cost structure to operate with greater efficiency while we accelerate product innovation to drive higher sales. Our strategic plan for 2025 is designed to weather another year of tepid demand for home furnishings and keep us focused on growth initiatives, including new collections across all categories and e-commerce sales. We believe we’ve taken the right steps to position us very competitively for 2025.”

Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its quarterly results on April 3, 2025, at 9:00 am ET. The public is invited to listen to the conference call by webcast, accessible through the Company’s investor relations website, https://investors.bassettfurniture.com/. Participants can also listen to the conference call via https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b3vchwmf. A replay and transcript of the conference call will be available on demand on the investor relations site.

About Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSET) is a leading provider of high-quality home furnishings with a wide range of distribution types. Bassett sales approximately 60% of its products through its network of 87 company- and licensee-owned stores which feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, the Company’s capabilities in custom furniture design and manufacturing, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories in a professional and friendly environment. Bassett also has a significant traditional wholesale business with more than 1,000 open market accounts. Most of the open market sales are through Bassett Design Centers and Bassett Custom Studios which function as a store within a multi-line store featuring the Company’s custom furniture capabilities. The wholesale business, including the Lane Venture outdoor brand, also services general furniture stores and a growing number of interior design firms. Bassett products are also directly available to consumers at www.bassettfurniture.com. (BSET-E)

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements in this release, particularly those preceded by, followed by or including the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “should,” “estimates,” or similar expressions, or those relating to or anticipating financial results or changes in operations for periods beyond the end of the first fiscal quarter of 2025, constitute “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. For those statements, Bassett claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In many cases, Bassett cannot predict what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Expectations included in the forward-looking statements are based on preliminary information, as well as certain assumptions which management believes to be reasonable at this time. The following important factors affect Bassett and could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements: the effects of national and global economic or other conditions and future events on the retail demand for home furnishings and the ability of Bassett’s customers and consumers to obtain credit; the success of marketing, logistics, retail and other initiatives; and the economic, competitive, governmental and other factors identified in Bassett’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement that Bassett makes speaks only as of the date of such statement, and Bassett undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indication of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

 
Table 1
BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - unaudited
(In thousands, except for per share data)
           
           
  Quarter Ended*
  March 1, 2025   March 2, 2024
    Percent of   Percent of
  Amount Net Sales Amount Net Sales
           
Net sales of furniture and accessories $ 82,162   100.0 %   $ 86,554   100.0 %
Cost of furniture and accessories sold   35,332   43.0 %     38,687   44.7 %
     Gross profit   46,830   57.0 %     47,867   55.3 %
           
Selling, general and administrative expenses   44,375   54.0 %     50,224   58.0 %
   Income (loss) from operations   2,455   3.0 %     (2,357 ) -2.7 %
           
Interest income   559   0.7 %     756   0.9 %
Other loss, net   (459 ) -0.6 %     (104 ) -0.1 %
Income (loss) before income taxes   2,555   3.1 %     (1,705 ) -2.0 %
           
Income tax expense (benefit)   701   0.9 %     (512 ) -0.6 %
Net income (loss)   1,854   2.3 %     (1,193 ) -1.4 %
           
           
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.21       $ (0.14 )  
           
           
*13 weeks in fiscal 2025 versus 14 weeks in fiscal 2024.     
           


Table 2
BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
    (Unaudited)    
Assets   March 1, 2025   November 30, 2024
Current assets        
    Cash and cash equivalents   $ 36,062   $ 39,551
    Short-term investments     20,360     20,360
    Accounts receivable, net     14,218     13,181
    Inventories, net     58,103     54,965
    Recoverable income taxes     4,240     4,240
    Other current assets     9,857     9,242
Total current assets     142,840     141,539
         
Property and equipment, net     75,408     77,047
         
Other long-term assets        
    Deferred income taxes, net     6,280     6,867
    Goodwill and other intangible assets     14,170     14,185
    Right of use assets under operating leases     89,413     93,624
    Other     7,675     7,908
Total long-term assets     117,538     122,584
Total assets   $ 335,786   $ 341,170
         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Current liabilities        
    Accounts payable   $ 14,682   $ 13,303
    Accrued compensation and benefits     6,721     6,898
    Customer deposits     25,352     25,742
    Current portion of operating lease obligations     18,141     18,050
    Other accrued expenses     8,841     9,410
Total current liabilities     73,737     73,403
         
Long-term liabilities        
    Post employment benefit obligations     10,958     10,882
    Long-term portion of operating lease obligations     83,371     88,395
    Other long-term liabilities     922     1,163
Total long-term liabilities     95,251     100,440
         
         
Stockholders’ equity        
     Common stock     43,462     43,681
     Retained earnings     122,555     122,847
     Additional paid-in-capital     -     6
     Accumulated other comprehensive income     781     793
Total stockholders' equity     166,798     167,327
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 335,786   $ 341,170
         


Table 3
BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - unaudited
(In thousands)
         
    Three Months Ended*
    March 1, 2025   March 2, 2024
Operating activities:        
Net income (loss)   $ 1,854     $ (1,193 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     2,246       2,664  
Deferred income taxes     587       (922 )
Other, net     454       302  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable     (1,037 )     (206 )
Inventories     (3,138 )     25  
Other current and long-term assets     (615 )     (3,167 )
Right of use assets under operating leases     4,211       4,375  
Customer deposits     (390 )     (24 )
Accounts payable and other liabilities     709       (3,374 )
Obligations under operating leases     (4,933 )     (6,219 )
          Net cash used in operating activities     (52 )     (7,739 )
         
Investing activities:        
Purchases of property and equipment     (871 )     (2,076 )
Other     (11 )     (270 )
           Net cash used in investing activities     (882 )     (2,346 )
         
Financing activities:        
Cash dividends     (1,734 )     (1,573 )
Other issuance of common stock     80       86  
Repurchases of common stock     (721 )     -  
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards     (136 )     (161 )
Repayments of finance lease obligations     (44 )     (74 )
            Net cash used in financing activities     (2,555 )     (1,722 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   -       9  
Change in cash and cash equivalents     (3,489 )     (11,798 )
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period     39,551       52,407  
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period   $ 36,062     $ 40,609  
         
*13 weeks in fiscal 2025 versus 14 weeks in fiscal 2024.        
         


Table 4  
BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
Segment Information - unaudited  
(In thousands)  
           
    Quarter Ended*    
    March 1, 2025   March 2, 2024  
Sales Revenue          
Wholesale sales of furniture and accessories   $ 52,927   $ 54,700  
Less: Sales to retail segment   (24,059)   (23,762)  
Wholesale sales to external customers   28,868   30,938  
Retail sales of furniture and accessories   53,294   53,754  
Corporate & Other - Noa Home (1)   -   1,862  
Consolidated net sales of furniture and accessories   $ 82,162   $ 86,554  
           
           
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes          
Income (Loss) from Operations          
Wholesale   $ 8,685   $ 6,760  
Retail   (48)   (1,612)  
Net expenses - Corporate and other (1)   (6,226)   (7,595)  
Inter-company elimination   44   90  
Consolidated income (loss) from operations   2,455   (2,357)  
           
Interest income   559   756  
Other loss, net   (459)   (104)  
Consolidated income (loss) before income taxes   $ 2,555   $ (1,705)  
           
*13 weeks in fiscal 2025 versus 14 weeks in fiscal 2024.          
           
(1) Corporate and Other includes the operations of Noa Home Inc. (fiscal 2024 only) along with the shared Corporate costs that are benefiting both the Wholesale and Retail segments. 
           

Contacts: 
J. Michael Daniel 
Senior Vice President and  
Chief Financial Officer 
(276) 629-6260 – Investors
mdaniel@bassettfurniture.com 

Peter D. Morrison
Vice President of Communications
(276) 629-6450 – Media


