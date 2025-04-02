H&R Block Announces Richard A. Johnson as Board Chairman

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has unanimously elected Richard A. Johnson as the new Chairman of the Board, effective April 1, 2025. Johnson joined the H&R Block Board of Directors in 2015 and is a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees. He succeeds Robert A. Gerard, who has served as Chairman since 2011.

In announcing the change, Gerard said, “Consistent with our commitment to Board refreshment and succession planning, the time has come for Dick to take over Board leadership as we transition to our next 5-year strategy for growth and transformation. Dick has been a great partner for the last 10 years and I’m delighted that he will continue to serve all of us at H&R Block as Chairman of the Board.”

“I’m honored to be H&R Block’s Chairman and to succeed Bob, who has led the Board and company to much success,” Johnson said. “It is a privilege to serve the company that defines a category and helps millions of people each year. I look forward to continued success as we begin the next phase of H&R Block’s transformation.”

Johnson spent much of his business career at Foot Locker, completing his service as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board. Johnson also serves on the Board of Directors of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. and Graebel Companies, Inc., and on the Chancellor’s National Leadership Council at the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire.

“We are well-positioned for the future and the next chapter of our growth strategy as we look to fiscal year 2026 and beyond. I am thrilled to have Dick step into the Chairman role to help guide us through this next phase of transformation,” said Jeff Jones, President and CEO of H&R Block. “On behalf of the company, I want to thank Bob for his contributions as Chairman, and welcome Dick to this leadership position.”

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small- business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

For inquiries, please contact:

Media Relations: Teri Daley, (816) 854-3787, teri.daley@hrblock.com Media Desk: Mediadesk@hrblock.com Investor Relations: Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, jordyn.eskijian@hrblock.com

