FormFactor Doubles Capacity at Taiwan Service Center to Meet Growing Demand

Strategic investment enhances local capabilities to elevate customer support and satisfaction with FormFactor products

LIVERMORE, Calif., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), a leading provider of test and measurement technologies for the semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce the significant expansion of its Taiwan Service Center. This strategic investment aims to enhance the company’s capabilities and better serve its customers in Taiwan and across Asia. The service center plays a pivotal role in supporting new technologies for chip manufacturers developing advanced packaging technologies driven by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), mobile, and automotive applications.

The newly expanded facility features double the cleanroom space and additional office areas, enabling FormFactor to streamline repair turnaround times and enhance its capabilities to serve the region’s rapid growth. This investment increases capacity to provide testing and repair services for FormFactor products, which are crucial to meeting the accelerating requirements in this important region.

“The expansion of our Taiwan Service Center demonstrates our ongoing commitment to meeting the semiconductor industry’s evolving demands,” said Mike Slessor, CEO of FormFactor. “With this expansion, we’ll be able to respond more quickly to customers’ needs, delivering more efficient, comprehensive, and reliable support that helps our customers maintain a competitive edge in an increasingly dynamic market.”

In addition to larger office and cleanroom spaces, the center offers expanded probe card services. The facility also includes a technology demo center to support customers in co-packaged optics technologies, showcasing state-of-the-art silicon photonics test technologies and their applications in next-generation semiconductor solutions.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expansion of the service center and its impact on the market, the Company’s customers, and the Company’s capabilities and capacity. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” and “continue,” the negative or plural of these words and similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: success of the expansion; changes in demand for the Company’s testing and repair services in the region; market opportunity; supply chain and labor dynamics; other external economic and political factors; and other factors, including those set forth in the Company’s most current annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there are varying barriers to international trade, including restrictive trade and export regulations such as the US-China restrictions, dynamic tariffs, trade disputes between the U.S. and other countries, and national security developments or tensions, that may substantially restrict or condition our sales to or in certain countries, increase the cost of doing business internationally, and disrupt our supply chain. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements within this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

