The Tile Shop Expands Collaboration With HGTV’s Alison Victoria, Bringing “City Chic” Style Off the Screen and Into Homes Everywhere

MINNEAPOLIS, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interior designer and HGTV star Alison Victoria has transformed countless spaces with her visionary eye and signature “city chic” style. Now, fans have even more ways to bring Victoria's designs off their screens and into their homes with the latest additions to the exclusive Alison Victoria Tile collection.

Initially launched in 2022 and available only at The Tile Shop, Alison Victoria Tile offers tiles, mosaics and trim featuring contemporary color palettes and distinctive details that perfectly embody Victoria’s luxurious, eclectic style.





For her newest tiles, Victoria was inspired by some of her favorite places to visit, including California coastlines and the City of Light. There are five new products in total: “Malibu Edit,” a curvaceous and modern marble mosaic in three colorways, and “La Petite,” a Parisian-inspired patterned porcelain tile in two versatile neutral shades.

“Travel is my biggest source of creative inspiration, whether it’s for my own home or for client projects,” says Victoria. “Paris and California each have a piece of my heart, and we put that love into these designs.”

“We love collaborating with Alison on her tile collection,” says Kirsty Froelich, Senior Director of Design and Product Development, The Tile Shop. “Her distinctive style and eye for color are reflected in the designs, and add a touch of glamour to our selection.”

About the Designs

Malibu Edit: Relaxed Refinement

Available colors: Matador, Pescador and Point Dume

“Malibu Edit is inspired by the ever-changing movement of the ocean and the natural treasures it leaves behind. Vibrant colors and a playful yet elegant design reflect the beauty of shells, rocks and fragments of marble I’ve discovered while exploring my favorite beaches.” – Alison Victoria

La Petite: Vintage Chic

Available colors: Le Marais and Montmartre

“This tile captures the romance of Paris through the scrollwork design, patina effect and antique edging. Inspired by my favorite Parisian café, each detail evokes the charm of a bygone era and the magical feeling of being lost in the City of Light.” – Alison Victoria

“My greatest joy as a designer is helping people create their dream homes,” says Victoria. “I could not be more proud of these tiles, and I can’t wait to see the spaces created with them.”

In addition to Alison Victoria, The Tile Shop’s lineup of exclusive Designer Collections includes collaborations with famed design partners such as Jeffrey Alan Marks, Kelli Fontana and Nikki Chu, as well as heritage brands Laura Ashley and Morris & Co.

Spring 2025 new arrivals from The Tile Shop's exclusive Alison Victoria collaboration Spaces featuring the Malibu Edit marble mosaic and Le Petite porcelain patterned tile, two new arrivals from Alison Victoria, available only at The Tile Shop.

