Esports Legend Billy Mitchell Prevails In Defamation Lawsuit Against Youtuber Karl Jobst In Australian Court

The District Court of Queensland awards Billy Mitchell nearly $400,000 AUD after defamation suit against YouTuber Karl Jobst, who made harmful public statements

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The District Court of Queensland has ruled in favor of esports pioneer Billy Mitchell in his defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Karl Jobst. The Court awarded Mitchell damages plus assessed interest bringing the amount to nearly $400,000 AUD and further ordered Jobst to pay Mitchell’s legal costs, with the final amount to be determined at a future hearing.In delivering his judgment, Judge Barlow stated:“The obvious pleasure that Mr. Jobst took in attacking [Billy Mitchell] and his gleeful anticipation of litigation simply added to Mr. Mitchell's emotions. He also suffered adverse physical effects in the short term.”The case arose from public statements made by Jobst on social media, in which he dismissed the potential for legal consequences due to his Australian residency. Among the statements cited in court:• “I have restrained myself from talking about this. But I think it is now time for me to step up. F*** Billy Mitchell.”• In response to a commenter suggesting legal action: “I’m in Australia so good luck.”Mitchell responded by retaining legal counsel in Queensland and initiating legal proceedings. Following a full trial in September 2024, the Court ruled on March 31, 2025, that Jobst had defamed Mitchell.“I felt it was necessary to defend my name and professional reputation in the face of false and damaging allegations,” said Mitchell. “I appreciate the Court’s careful consideration of the facts and am thankful for the unwavering support of my family, friends, and legal team throughout this process.”Known for his distinctive appearance—always clad in a black suit, boots, and his trademark American flag tie—Mitchell remains one of the most recognizable figures in competitive gaming. Billy will next be featured in an upcoming follow-up to The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters a new documentary titled Arcades and Love Songs: The Ballad of Walter Day.For more information about Billy Mitchell visit www.RickeysSauce.com For media inquiries, please contact:Crystal Gorges727-364-9160 (Text Welcome)Crystal.gorges@theprgroup.comDistrict Court of QueenslandCase No. 136/21Bennett and Philp LawyersMichael Coatesmcoates@bennettphilp.com.au+61 7 3001 2912

