Hidden Ways to Maximize Your Tax Refund and Find Lesser-Known Deductions and Credits

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the IRS tax filing deadline approaching on April 15, experts say you should file now. You can boost your refund with so many deductions and credits. A surprising number of people are unaware that the tax filing deadline is quickly approaching on April 15th. In fact, a recent survey powered by Harris QuestDIY revealed that more than half of 18–24 year olds and about one in three 25–34 year olds don’t know when the deadline is and there is no reason to wait to file.

If you’d prefer not to handle your taxes on your own, you can have a TurboTax Full Service expert do them for you. TurboTax can help find deductions and credits you might not know about, and are often overlooked. These deductions and credits can boost your tax refund - and result in more money in your pocket!

Here’s a few deductions and credits you don’t want to miss:

If you made energy efficient improvements to your home you can claim a credit of up to $1,200 for improvements like energy efficient doors and windows, up to $2,000 for solar water heaters, and up to 30% of the cost for solar panels. The Standard Deduction has been adjusted for inflation and is now $14,600 for single filers, $29,200 for those filing married filing jointly, and $21,900 for head of household.



The tax deadline is rapidly approaching, so no matter if you want to DIY or have an expert do your taxes for you, don’t wait, file now with TurboTax.

