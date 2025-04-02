Digital Domain to Present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference April 3rd 2025

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Domain (OTCQX: DDHLY; Hong Kong Stock Exchange: 547), focused on visual effects, AI and virtual human business, today announced that Mr. William Wong, CEO, will present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 3rd, 2025

DATE: April 3rd 2025

TIME: 4:00 PM ET

All questions from investors will be recorded and forwarded to the company after the event. The company will answer the relevant questions as soon as practicable.

Recent Company Highlights

Digital Domain and Toppan Holdings launched the collaboration of photorealistic virtual human solutions using biometric data from real human, aiming to increase efficiency and productivity of human services in diverse applications.

Digital Domain teamed up with AWS to expand our virtual human solutions across the AWS cloud networks with scalability and flexibility.

Digital Domain partnered with Plaza Premium Group, the largest independently run pay-in airport lounge in the world with presence of over 80 airports, to launch an innovative virtual human hospitality service.



For more details of the above announcements, you may refer to: IR Digital Domain

About Digital Domain

Digital Domain is a pioneer in the virtualization of sensory experiences. After more than 3 decades of evolution, Digital Domain has transformed from a Hollywood company to achieve global expansion in fields such as VFX, AI Virtual Human, and Visualization. Digital Domain’s rich legacy comprises hundreds of films and TV series, thousands of commercials, game graphics, and experimental immersive experiences. The most outstanding achievements include: academy awards for “Best Visual Effects” in the films Titanic, What Dreams May Come, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, blockbuster classics such as The Avengers series, and the 4th season of the popular word-of-mouth hit show Stranger Things.

Digital Domain has charted a pioneering course into the realms of AI and virtual reality since 2016, revolutionizing the creation of emotionally expressive and photorealistic virtual humans in real-time. The company’s AI Virtual Human technology is widely applicable across diverse sectors such as healthcare and elderly service, training and education, concierge service, BFSI, the public sector, Entertainment etc. It enhances service efficiency, user experience, and business value.

Digital Domain is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock code: 547) and is headquartered in Hong Kong. Digital Domain maintains operations in multiple cities including Los Angeles, Vancouver, Montreal, Beijing, Shanghai, Hyderabad, and more. For more information, visit the official website – www.digitaldomain.com.

