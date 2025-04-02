Autism Spectrum Disorder Screening with M-CHAT for Ages 18-24 Months with History of Neonatal Encephalopathy

M-CHAT screening effectively detects ASD in 18-24 month-olds, especially those with neonatal encephalopathy, supporting early clinical follow-up and assessment

Children with neonatal encephalopathy should undergo an M-CHAT screening and those at risk for ASD can be referred for objective diagnostic testing to determine if hypoxic brain damage is present.” — Greg Vigna, MD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We believe that the M-CHAT screening test is suitable for use in the screening of this age group (18-24 months), adaptable to all countries, and can be applied by all healthcare workers with sufficient sensitivity (92%), and it will be the first step for a consultation to child psychiatry clinic,” states Dr. Birol Karabulut, neonatologist.

What does Dr. Birol Karabulut report in “Autism Spectrum Disorder Screening at 18-36 Months in Infants with Moderate and Severe Neonatal Encephalopathy: Is Routine Screening Required?” published in Psychopharmacology Bulletin 2020; 50(3):8-22?:

“Our results showed that the risk of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) increases in infants with moderate and severe neonatal encephalopathy, and this relationship should be considered in long-term clinical follow-ups.”

Read Dr. Karabulut’s article: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7377542/pdf/PB-50-3-8.pdf

Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national birth injury attorney, Board Certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation states, “The evidence is becoming overwhelming clear that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) increases in children with neonatal encephalopathy and cognitive and behavioral assessment should be included in follow-up for children with history of neonatal encephalopathy. Diagnostic testing with volumetric MRI of the brain should follow.”

What does Dr. Perciado report regarding volumetric MRI published in Autism Research, “Prenatal exposure to hypoxic risk conditions in autistic neurotypical youth; Associated ventricular differences, sleep, disturbance, and sensory processing” (2024; 17:2547-2557)?:

“Results from a cohort of 104 youth revealed a higher incidence of exposure to prenatal hypoxic conditions in the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) group.

Additionally, ASD individuals with prenatal hypoxic exposure demonstrated larger third ventricle volumes compared with both autism spectrum disorder and neurotypical control individuals without such exposure, respectively.

Furthermore, associations were identified between prenatal hypoxic exposure, third ventricle volume, sensory dysfunction, and severity of sleep disturbances. These findings suggest exposure to prenatal hypoxic risk conditions may exacerbate or modify the neurodevelopmental trajectory and symptom severity in ASD."

Read Dr. Perciado article: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/aur.3250

Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national birth injury lawyer, “This is an important finding and may assist early diagnosis and early intervention for children at risk. Children with neonatal encephalopathy should undergo a M-CHAT screening and those at risk for autism spectrum disorder can be referred for objective diagnostic testing to determine if hypoxic brain damage is identified which is associated with a change the neurodevelopment of the child.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “My law firm provides case evaluations with in-house consultants trained in obstetrics and neonatology to best understand the events described in the medical records. Hypoxic brain injuries are serious injuries, objective testing may be necessary, and every aspect of the delivery should be reviewed.”

Click here to read Dr. Vigna’s book, ‘The Mother’s Guide to Birth Injury’

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on neurological injuries caused by medical negligence including birth injury. He is Board Certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. Dr. Vigna co-counsels with Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm and birth injury lawyer in Dallas, Texas.

Click here to learn more: https://vignalawgroup.com/practice-areas/birth-injuries/

Legal Disclaimer:

