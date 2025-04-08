The Center for Intentional Health Offers Cutting-Edge Cognitive Enhancement Program

Cheryl L. Morgan, FNP, ARNP, Clinical Director

The Center for Intentional Health expands its Cognitive Enhancement Program—an integrative, science-based solution to boost brain health, focus, and clarity.

Cognitive health is key to well-being. Our program offers personalized strategies to improve focus and long-term brain functionality.” — Cheryl L. Morgan, FNP, ARNP, Founder, The Center for Intentional Health

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheryl L. Morgan, FNP, ARNP, Clinical Director, -The Center for Intentional Health, a leader in Functional and Integrative Medicine, has expanded its Cognitive Enhancement Program — a comprehensive initiative designed to support brain health, optimize cognitive function, and enhance mental clarity at every stage of life.With the increasing prevalence of cognitive decline, stress, anxiety, ADD, and memory challenges, the Center offers an evidence-based and patient-centered approach combining advanced laboratory and cognitive testing, neurofeedback, targeted nutraceuticals, lifestyle modifications and integrative therapeutic interventions.The goal is to identify the causes of dysfunction to then improve the brain’s potential.“We acknowledge cognitive health as fundamental to overall well-being,” said Cheryl L.Morgan, FNP, ARNP, founder of The Center for Intentional Health. “Our Cognitive Enhancement Program is designed to provide personalized strategies to optimize brain function, improve focus, and support long-term neurological health."A Science-Informed, Functional Medicine ApproachThe program includes:• Comprehensive Brain Health Assessments – Featuring qEEG brain mapping and neurological function screening evaluations.• Advanced Laboratory Testing – To identify biomarkers affecting cognitive performance• Neurofeedback & Biofeedback Therapy – Enhance brain resilience, health and function• Integrative Therapies– RightEye, Cortical Metrics, HeartMath, and more• Personalized Nutrients– Improve brain function and reduce inflammation.• Lifestyle & Mindfulness Strategies –Personalized for optimal results.Who Can Benefit?This program is ideal for:Professionals & Executives – Boost focus, productivity, organization, and decision-making.Students & Lifelong Learners – Improve attention, retention, cognition, recall and testing.Active & Aging Adults – Maintain sharpness, prevent cognitive decline, support long-term brain health, enhance reaction time, focus, and mental resilience.Post Concussion, TBI, PTSD - Improve recovery from inflammation, injury and trauma.Stress, Anxiety, ADD/ADHD, Memory & Fatigue – Restore focus, mental energy and clarity.Family History of Dementia or Neurodegenerative Conditions – A proactive approach to cognitive health.Concerns about Longevity & Preventative Health – Supports long-term brain function.The Cognitive Enhancement Program is now accepting new participants. Additional details about the Cognitive Enhancement Program are available at www.intentionalhealthpc.com or by calling 913.295.9393.About The Center for Intentional HealthThe Center for Intentional Health provides a personalized, integrative approach combining Functional Medicine, integrative therapies, and evidence-based strategies. Dedicated to identifying and addressing the root causes of illness, the Center integrates Functional & Integrative Medicine, person-centered care and evidence-informed practice through a systems-based approach to support the whole person.

