Allied Universal Fifth Most Trustworthy Company

IRVINE, Calif., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal®, the world’s leading security and facility services provider, has ranked fifth out 700 companies on Newsweek’s America's Most Trustworthy Companies list. The news outlet’s 2025 list features companies ranking highest in employee, customer and investor trust.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of America’s most trustworthy companies. We are deeply committed to earning and maintaining the trust of our employees, customers and the communities we help protect,” said Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones. “At Allied Universal, we foster a culture of integrity, respect and growth, ensuring our team members feel valued, our customers receive exceptional service, and our investors have confidence in our vision and leadership.”

According to Newsweek, rankings were determined via an independent survey of 25,000 U.S. respondents, resulting in more than 100,000 evaluations reflecting perspectives of consumers, employees and investors.

To join the Allied Universal team, visit jobs.aus.com.

For Newsweek’s full list of most trustworthy companies, visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/most-trustworthy-companies-america-2025.

About Allied Universal

The world’s leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $21 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com .

