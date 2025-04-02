Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,394 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,939 in the last 365 days.

DGL Investments No. 1 Inc. Announces Resumption of Trading

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DGL Investments No. 1 Inc. ("DGL" or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGL.P) announces that, further to its press release dated June 20, 2024 announcing the termination of its proposed qualifying transaction with DACTA SG PTE. LTD., the Company’s common shares are expected to recommence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) at market open on or about April 4, 2025.

DGL is still actively seeking a business to acquire as its qualifying transaction.

Other Information and Updates

DGL will continue to provide further details in respect of any proposed qualifying transaction, in due course, by way of news releases.

About DGL

DGL is a capital pool company. The Company is engaged in the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction.

For further information, please contact:

Gurpreet S. Sangha
President and Chief Executive Officer
DGL Investments No. 1 Inc.

Telephone: (778) 245-2282
Email: gsangha2x4@hotmail.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DGL Investments No. 1 Inc. Announces Resumption of Trading

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more