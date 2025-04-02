Early Pain After Mid-urethral Sling Placement: Reassurance is Not Treatment

Dr. Greg Vigna

Dr. Vigna emphasizes early treatment for pain after mid-urethral sling placement, urging prompt diagnosis and mesh removal to avoid long-term complications

Reassurance is not a treatment for neurological pain syndromes and is a separate injury as pain is exacerbated by the ongoing foreign body reaction and fibrosis following mid-urethral sling placement.” — Greg Vigna, MD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Greg Vigna, national malpractice, mid-urethral sling attorney, states, “Early or immediate pain after mid-urethral sling requires treatment, not reassurance. We represent those who have suffered neurological pain syndromes and have not been treated in a timely fashion for the complications they have suffered.”

What does Dr. Vera Joser say in the article “Severe affection of the obturator nerve in a young patient after tension free vaginal sling placement: Case report of a rare complication and review of the literature” published in the J Case Rep Images Obstet Gynecol 2023;9(1):53–58?:

“A prompt clinical diagnosis and early loosening and removal of the sling would certainly have been easier—two weeks after implantation, the sling was already well integrated into the surrounding tissue.”

Read Dr. Joser’s article: https://www.ijcriog.com/archive/2023/pdf/100146Z08VJ2023.pdf

Dr. Vigna states, “Early mesh removal has been the standard of care for over a decade when neurological complications occur and complete mesh removal is required.”

Read Dr. Zeng’s article regarding complete versus partial mesh removal for pain following mid-urethral sling placement: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0090429521008062

Read Dr. Hazewinkel’s article on persistent groin pain following transobturator sling placement: https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1007/s00192-008-0714-8.pdf

Dr. Vigna concludes, “We represent those who don’t receive the care they require after placement of devices that are known to cause life-altering pain syndromes. Reassurance is not a treatment for neurological pain syndromes and is a separate injury as pain is exacerbated by the ongoing foreign body reaction and fibrosis following mid-urethral sling placement.”

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by mid-urethral slings including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome. Ben Martin is national pharmaceutical injury and malpractice attorneys in Dallas, Texas.

