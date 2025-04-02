Integrated Power Services (IPS) Acquires Tram Electric

Creates Leading Electromechanical & Power Management Service Network in Western United States

Greenville, SC, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Power Services (IPS), a world-class provider of electrical, mechanical, and power management systems, has acquired Tram Electric, Inc., effective April 1, 2025. Headquartered in Price, Utah, Tram Electric is a highly respected supplier of electromechanical products and services to customers in Utah, Arizona, Wyoming, and Colorado with a four-location service network.

“With the acquisition of Tram Electric, IPS has added to its electromechanical and power management service network – the largest in the western United States,” said Al Barlow, Senior VP & Regional General Manager of the IPS Electromechanical Division. “By working together, Tram Electric and IPS will be able to deliver an even more comprehensive suite of solutions to customers in the mining industry as well as other industrial and commercial markets.”

Tram Electric’s primary service center is a 51,000 square foot repair and remanufacturing facility in Price, Utah, with additional locations in Salt Lake City, Utah; Rock Springs, Wyoming; and Delta, Colorado, to deliver asset lifecycle electromechanical services. The company’s experience and expertise include remanufacturing and repairing generators, pumps, voltage regulators, transformers, motors of all types, control panels, switch gear and phase converters. Tram Electric also provides additional services such as color photographic documentation repair reports, computerized coil manufacturing, vacuum pressure impregnations of epoxy systems, surge comparison equipment, computerized dynamic balancing, dynamometer load test equipment, burn-off and baking equipment and 24-hour emergency repair.

Founded in 1981 by Dave Zaccaria, Tram Electric has built a reputation for quality and integrity in the electrical apparatus industry over more than 40 years. The company is SKF Certified, one of just eleven Siemens Large Motor Certified Service Partners in the country, and an authorized service facility for numerous OEM repairs.

“This is truly a golden opportunity,” said Dave Zaccaria, President of Tram Electric. “At Tram Electric we’re excited about the IPS vision and feel honored to be a part of this vision. Our employees are the reason we’re here, and we want the very best for them. As we integrate Tram into IPS, we anticipate playing a pivotal role in shaping our future and bringing IPS solutions and growth strategies to the western market.”

John Zuleger, IPS President and CEO added, “The addition of Tram Electric is another example of a significant investment IPS has made to develop a leading aftermarket service network for the copper and precious metal mining markets in the US and the Oil Sands in Canada. We are listening to customers who are seeking a partner to support reliable mining equipment operations at a time when these markets are preparing for significant capacity expansions and electrification of these processes.”

IPS is committed to revolutionizing reliability and advancing its vision. With the acquisition of Tram Electric, IPS now manages a network of 97 locations, including 61 full-service electromechanical remanufacturing centers and more than 17 power management remanufacturing locations, serving the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Caribbean.

About Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Integrated Power Services (IPS) is a leading provider of service, engineering, and remanufacturing for electrical, mechanical, and power management systems. With a focus on industry-specific expertise and a comprehensive range of capabilities, IPS supports critical infrastructure across a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, IPS operates the largest network in the industry, with service and distribution centers, field offices, and strategically located warehouses across North America, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Each IPS location is equipped to respond, rethink, and resolve complex challenges, offering access to an extensive global talent pool and resources for seamless, single-source solutions. To learn more, visit www.ips.us.

