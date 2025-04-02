Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

.............................................................................................................................

Press Release

Meeting of the Council of Ministers on April 2nd, 2025

The Council of Ministers met at the Government Palace in Dili and approved the draft Government Resolution, presented by Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, which extends, until December 31st, 2025, the suspension of the teaching, learning and practice of martial arts and the temporary closure of all places and facilities intended for the teaching, learning and practice of martial arts.

This measure follows Government Resolution 45/2023 of November 10th, which was already extended by Government Resolutions 17/2024 of April 24th and 60/2024 of November 7th.

The reasons for suspending the teaching, learning and practice of martial arts and the closure of the respective venues remain in place. The measure is still considered necessary to consolidate the social peace achieved since November 2023 and to ensure that, in the future, the practice of martial arts takes place exclusively in a sporting context, promoting values of discipline, civility and humanistic training among young people. This justifies the extension of the suspension and the temporary closure of the facilities associated with these activities.

*****

The draft Decree-Law, presented by the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Agio Pereira, and the President of the Civil Service Commission, Agostinho Letêncio de Deus, which, using the legislative authorisation granted by Law no. 7/2024, of October 23rd, makes the second amendment to Law no. 8/2004, of June 16th, which approves the Civil Service Statute, was also approved.

This law establishes 65 as the mandatory age for the termination of the employment relationship of civil servants and agents of the Public Administration, which automatically takes place on the day the worker reaches this age. The measure aims to promote the rejuvenation of public administration staff, guarantee generational renewal and improve the quality and efficiency of the services provided to the population. The law also stipulates that the Civil Service Commission must notify the worker, the respective employer and Social Security at least 90 days before the termination of service.

In situations of duly substantiated public interest, and when the immediate replacement of the employee is not possible, it will be possible to extend the performance of duties, by mutual agreement, up to the age of 68

The Decree-Law comes into force on January 1st, 2026.

*****

The Council of Ministers approved the draft Government Resolution, presented by the Vice Minister for ASEAN Affairs, Milena Maria da Costa Rangel, on the Voluntary Contribution of US$ 500,000 to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Center) to support the response to the emergency in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar caused by the recent earthquakes that affected the region, with serious consequences, including human losses, population displacement and destruction of social, economic and environmental infrastructure.

****

Lastly, the Council of Ministers approved the draft Government Resolution, presented by the Prime Minister, on the Special Administrative Region of Oe-Cússe Ambeno (RAEOA)’ special administration model.

This Government Resolution aims to organise, in consultation with the local population of the Oe-Cússe Ambeno enclave, a new model for the administration of the region's Authority and the special economic zone model, constitutionally envisaged for the region. It is also intended to consult with the administrative leaders, local authorities and the Oe-Cússe Ambeno society on the choice and appointment, from among them, of who will be able to exercise the mandates of administration of the region, in the Authority and the special economic zone. END