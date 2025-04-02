Vislink joins Ericsson’s Enterprise Wireless Solutions Industry 4.0 Partner Program

Mt Olive, New Jersey, USA, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: VISL) announced today that it has joined Ericsson’s Enterprise Wireless Solutions Industry 4.0 Partner Program. Together, Vislink and Ericsson can now provide next-generation 5G and LTE network solutions for private cellular networks, delivering value by opening up new opportunities for broadcasters, media companies, and enterprise organizations to leverage secure, ultra-low latency video transmission over 5G.

Vislink is a global leader in advanced wireless video solutions, delivering cutting-edge technology for live broadcast, public safety and defense applications. With a strong focus on innovation, Vislink provides high-performance video transmission systems that empower organizations to capture and deliver immersive, real-time content that enhances situational awareness, audience engagement and operational efficiency.

Speaking about the partnership, Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink, highlighted the significance of this collaboration:

“Our partnership with Ericsson marks a major milestone in advancing real-time wireless live video transmission over 5G. With our DragonFly V 5G and LiveLink transmitters now certified for Ericsson’s private 5G network solution, we are delivering broadcasters and enterprise users an unparalleled level of reliability, security, and mobility for their live video workflows. This is just the beginning of what’s possible with 5G-powered video innovation.”

Ericsson’s Enterprise Wireless Solutions enable organizations to innovate, operate, and grow anywhere - without constraints. With private networking and coverage extension solutions from Enterprise 5G, Wireless WAN routers and gateways from Ericsson Cradlepoint, and cloud management and security solutions from Ericsson Netcloud, flexibility of public and private 5G are assured, all protected within the zero-trust security of simplified SASE.

Industry 4.0 Program

Members of Ericsson’s Industry 4.0 Partner program are solution providers who offer technologies as a part of the enterprise cellular ecosystem. This program sets the standard for recognizing a partner’s investment in the tools and processes necessary to provide high return on investment for customers using cellular connectivity as the foundation of more complex operating environments. Together, Vislink and Ericsson can help customers optimize connectivity performance and coverage by providing them with seamless, secure, and ultra-low-latency video transmission over private 5G networks. This collaboration empowers broadcasters and enterprises to enhance live production workflows, extend coverage beyond traditional RF limits, and enable real-time video streaming in any environment.

"We are proud to collaborate with Vislink to bring the transformative power of Private 5G to industrial sectors like Vislink’s broadcast market,” said Ray Sabourin, Global Vertical Partnership Lead, Media & Entertainment at Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions . “By enabling cutting-edge technologies such as automation, AI, and IoT, we are setting new standards for innovation and sustainability across multiple industries, paving the way for future economic growth and a more connected world."

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions, enabling broadcasters, defense and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Vislink provides live streaming solutions using RF, bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the OTCQB Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.”

For more information, visit http://www.vislink.com.

